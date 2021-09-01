ABC: Nonresidential Construction Spending Weak in July

Spending was down on a monthly basis in six of 16 nonresidential subcategories.

Sep 1st, 2021
Associated Builders and Contractors
I Stock 1257559262
iStock

WASHINGTON — National nonresidential construction spending expanded 0.1% in July, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of data published today by the U.S. Census Bureau. On a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, nonresidential spending totaled $786.7 billion for the month.

However, spending was down on a monthly basis in six of 16 nonresidential subcategories. Spending in three categories was virtually unchanged. Private nonresidential spending was down 0.2% for the month, while public nonresidential construction spending rose 0.6% in July. Total nonresidential construction spending is down 4.2% from July 2020.

“The nonresidential construction spending numbers are meaningfully worse than they initially appear,” said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu. “While the headline number suggests that nonresidential spending was effectively flat in July, the figure does not adjust for inflation. In real terms, the volume of construction services delivered by the nation’s nonresidential contractors declined in July.

“Higher materials prices and worsening skills shortages represent primary culprits,” said Basu. “Many project owners are delaying projects due to elevated construction service delivery costs. With COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc on supply chains, materials prices and transportation costs are set to remain elevated well into 2022. The result is that the construction recovery is significantly slower than it would otherwise be, a fact reflected in the most recent reading from ABC’s Construction Backlog Indicator.

“Data indicate that public construction spending has been more negatively affected than private spending,” said Basu. “While overall nonresidential construction spending is down 4% on a year-over-year basis, public construction spending is down more than 5%. That said, there are some private segments that continue to exhibit weakness, due in part to behavioral shifts that have transpired during the public health crisis. Spending is down year over year in the lodging, office and commercial segments, and none of these segments exhibited a rebirth of momentum in July.”

Unnamed

Unnamed

More in Economy
Facade on the Federal Reserve Building in Washington DC.
Fed to Dial Back Ultra-Low Interest Rates Later This Year
However, the beginning of tapering does not signal any plan to start raising the Fed’s benchmark short-term rate.
Aug 27th, 2021
Cutting Tools
June Cutting Tool Orders Up 7.1% From May, 20.5% YoY
The 12-month moving average improvement is in a healthy range.
Aug 23rd, 2021
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell at a Senate hearing, July 15, 2021.
Fed Chairman: No Returning to Pre-Pandemic Economy
The pandemic, he said, appears certain to permanently "change the nature of work and the way work gets done."
Aug 18th, 2021
In this March 24, 2021 photo, a sign stands near an entrance to a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Mo.
U.S. Factory Output Accelerates to 4-Month High
It reflected a surge in production at auto plants that are still wrestling with major supply chain problems.
Aug 17th, 2021
Workers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus sew layers for ice-skating shoes at a manufacturing factory in the ice and snow sports equipment industry park in Zhangjiakou in northwestern China's Hebei province on July 15.
Official: Virus, Floods Likely to Slow China's Economic Growth
China’s economy still is in a “recovery trend” from last year’s pandemic-induced slowdown but is likely to weaken after a relatively strong first half.
Aug 16th, 2021
Meat products are displayed for sale at a grocery store in Roslyn, PA on June 15.
July Wholesale Prices Rise 1% for Second-Straight Month
Over the past 12 months, prices at the wholesale level are up a record 7.8%
Aug 12th, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks as he receives a briefing in the State Dining Room of the White House, Aug. 10, 2021.
White House Sounds Alarm on Energy Prices
Officials called on OPEC to move faster to restore the global supply of petroleum to pre-pandemic levels.
Aug 11th, 2021
Mfg Tech 5ffc70ef7c908
June Manufacturing Technology Orders Topped Pre-Pandemic Level
AMT said June orders were up 49% year-over-year and grew 9% from May.
Aug 9th, 2021
Warehouse Fasteners Agsdf 606f587705ef7
Survey: Fastener Distributors' Business Accelerated in July, But Outlook Cooled
Distributor respondents cited strong sales, but concerns over logistics backlogs and highly-elevated pricing.
Aug 4th, 2021
I Stock 1205863144 5ff3598bb703e
June NonRes Construction Spending Down Nearly 1%
Since achieving an all-time high in January 2020, nonresidential construction spending is down 12%.
Aug 3rd, 2021
Debbie Wademan, production supervisor, cuts the stars to proper length to make American flags at North American Manufacturing on June 28 in Scranton, Pa.
U.S. Manufacturing Growth Decelerated Further in July
While still at a healthy pace, it was the second-straight slowdown after activity peaked in May.
Aug 2nd, 2021
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., updates reporters on the infrastructure negotiations between Republicans and Democrats, at the Capitol in Washington on July 28.
Senate Unveils 2,700-Page, $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill
The measure could be one of the more substantial expenditures on the nation’s roads, bridges, waterworks, broadband and the electric grid in years.
Aug 2nd, 2021