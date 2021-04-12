February Metalworking Machinery Orders Surge 34% From a Year Earlier

AMT said there was a surprising uptick in February orders from the oil and gas industry despite the weather-related turmoil.

Apr 12th, 2021
Association for Manufacturing Technology
I Stock 601027182 5f0c6a7634841
iStock

MCLEAN, VA — US manufacturing technology orders totaled $377.6 million in February 2021, a 17.8 percent increase from January 2021 and a 34.2 percent increase over February 2020, according to the latest U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders report published by the Association For Manufacturing Technology (AMT). The year-to-date total was $698.2 million, representing a 22.4 percent increase over the first two months of 2020. 

“February was the fourth-straight month of year-over-year gains in manufacturing technology orders, signaling the recent strength is likely the beginning of a sustained recovery following the 2020 recession,” said Douglas Woods, president of AMT. “There was a surprising uptick in February orders from the oil and gas industry despite the weather-related turmoil in the South-Central and Southeast regions, which typically drive the sector. Medical equipment manufacturers markedly increased orders in February, likely the result of increased hospital capacity allowing delayed elective procedures to be scheduled. 

“Increased consumer demand throughout the economy is evidenced by an increase in total spending. In January 2020, before pandemic-induced shutdowns, total consumer spending was nearly $15 trillion. After falling during the pandemic, consumer spending rebounded in the beginning of 2021 beyond the pre-pandemic level. 

“From discussions we’ve had with manufacturers, it seems clear that companies that were more bullish in their forecasts kept their inventories at a higher level and invested more heavily in capital equipment, and those who found ways to shorten their supply chains to ensure that they could fill orders kept pace with demand and drove February’s phenomenal numbers.” 

Association For Manufacturing Technology

Association For Manufacturing Technology

The United States Manufacturing Technology Orders (USMTO) Report is based on the totals of actual data reported by companies participating in the USMTO program. This report, compiled by AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology, provides regional and national U.S. orders data of domestic and imported machine tools and related equipment. Analysis of manufacturing technology orders provides a reliable leading economic indicator as manufacturing industries invest in capital metalworking equipment to increase capacity and improve productivity. 

More in Economy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
Imf Ap21089552009526
IMF Upgrades Global Growth Forecast
It could be the fastest expansion for the global economy in IMF records dating back to 1980.
Apr 6th, 2021
I Stock 465682934
Growth? Return to Office? What to Expect from Industrial Suppliers’ Latest Earnings Reports
There's plenty of reasons for business optimism right now. Here's what ID is watching in distributors' and suppliers' fiscal reports throughout April.
Apr 5th, 2021
President Biden during a Cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House, April 1, 2021.
Biden's 'Jobs Cabinet' to Sell Infrastructure Plan
But the president will get no cooperation from the GOP.
Apr 2nd, 2021
A roadside banner beckons potential employees outside Channel Control Merchants LLC, an extreme value retailer and exporter of brand sensitive secondary market inventories, in Hattiesburg, Miss., March 27, 2021. With hopes growing for a strong snapback in hiring this year, Friday, April 2 monthly jobs report will provide crucial insight into whether those sunny expectations will come true. The most optimistic economists are predicting the report could show a cool 1 million jobs were added in March.
US Employers Add 916,000 Jobs in March as Hiring Accelerates
The March increase was nearly double February’s gain of 468,000.
Apr 2nd, 2021
A workman carries beam at a new housing site in Madison County, Miss. on March 16.
Weather Impacts Drive February Construction Spending Down 0.8%
The drop was led by lower spending on apartments, hotels, hospitals and educational facilities.
Apr 1st, 2021
In this Oct. 1, 2020 photo, traffic passes the Boeing airplane production plant, in Everett, Wash.
US Manufacturing Sees Fastest Growth Since 1983
The PMI jumped nearly four points in March to its highest mark since December 1983.
Apr 1st, 2021
President Joe Biden delivers a speech on infrastructure spending at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center, Pittsburgh, March 31, 2021.
Biden Announces $2.3T Infrastructure Plan
The proposal would undo his predecessor’s signature legislative achievement: giant tax cuts for corporations.
Mar 31st, 2021
In this file photo dated Thursday, April 23, 2020, company logo flags wave in front of a Volkswagen factory building in Zwickau, Germany. Volkswagen will present its final financial statements for the 2020 financial year, on Tuesday March 16, 2021.
'Voltswagen' Name Change a Prank
VW is facing backlash from reporters who said the company's deliberate release of false information hurts accurate journalism.
Mar 31st, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Washington.
Biden Wants Infrastructure Package Approved Over Summer
The final price tag is in flux, but is projected to be between $3 trillion and $4 trillion.
Mar 30th, 2021
After a year of ghostly airports, empty sports stadiums and constant Zoom meetings, growing evidence suggests that the economy is strengthening.
Jobless Claims Fall to Fewest Since Pandemic Began
It's the first time that weekly applications for jobless aid has fallen below 700,000 since mid-March of last year.
Mar 25th, 2021
In this Feb. 2, 2020 photo, pump jacks operate in an oilfield as the sun begins to set on the horizon in Midland, Texas.
After Forgetful 2020, Energy Poised for Big Rebound
Analysts expect the energy sector to make overall stock gains of up to 45 percent this year, which would make it the biggest gain by far.
Mar 25th, 2021