Border States Announces Partnership with Equipment Testing Company

Border States on Tuesday announced a new partnership with a Kansas equipment testing company — along with plans to close its own testing lab in northeastern Minnesota.



The North Dakota distributor said that Protective Equipment Testing Laboratory provides certified dielectric testing and accredited protective equipment testing — and would ensure that Border States customers have access to “accredited, reliable and efficient testing services.”





“Our customers depend on us for safety and compliance,” Jeff Stauffer, Border States’ senior vice president, utility core market, said in a statement. “By partnering with PEL, we’re bringing them the confidence of certified and accredited testing with faster turnaround and uncompromising quality.”



The company’s existing testing lab in Duluth is scheduled to cease operations at the end of the year.



Border States ranks at no. 20 on ID’s 2025 Big 50.