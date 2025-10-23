Canadian Rebar Supplier Plans First U.S. Plant

The Toronto maker of fiberglass rebar will add a new facility in North Carolina.

Oct 23, 2025
Toronto fiberglass rebar supplier MST Rebar plans to establish its first manufacturing facility in North Carolina, company officials announced.

MST, established in 2012, says that it designs, engineers and manufactures a first-of-its-kind fiberglass composite material for industrial construction projects — particularly transportation upgrades.

The $15.5 million, 56,000-square-foot project in Bladenboro, North Carolina, will be able to produce up to 75 miles of rebar each day. It is expected to create 83 new jobs. 

“MST-BAR is a revolutionary industrial product,” MST President David Richardson said in a statement. “It’s corrosion resistant, stronger than steel, lasts longer than the concrete it is reinforcing quarter the weight of steel, which offers less workplace injuries, and allows for shipping four times as much per truckload."

