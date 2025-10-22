NEFCO Expands to Louisiana

Construction supply distributor NEFCO announced Wednesday that it has opened its first location in Louisiana.



The company held a grand opening ceremony for the branch in West Monroe on Monday. The facility marks the company’s 17th “orangefield” branch and is one of nearly 70 NEFCO locations nationwide.



NEFCO officials said the nearly 23,000-square-foot branch would serve contractors in Northeast Louisiana and beyond. Its inventory includes Sharp brand strut channel and fittings, hardware, anchors, threaded rods, pipe hangers, power tools, safety equipment and other jobsite supplies.



“We’re thrilled to open our doors in West Monroe and extend our reach across the Southeast region of the United States,” NEFCO President and CEO Matthew Gelles said in a statement.