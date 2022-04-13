Fastenal Beats Estimates, Posts Sizable Gains in All Categories

The company is offsetting higher employee costs with volume and price increases.

Apr 13th, 2022
Anna Wells
Fastenal Branch Adsf 61aa8a1be4f0e 61ae1efc5201c

Fastenal, the Winona, MN-based distributor of industrial and construction materials has announced its Q1 results, ending March 31, 2022 and the results suggest this major company has been able to brush off market challenges and emerge on a positive note.

The company, #4 on the annual ID Big 50 List, reports net sales increases of 20.3% in Q1, compared to the same period in 2021. The company attributes these sizable gains to improved unit sales across most products, “resulting from continued improvement in business activity.” Fastenal also cited weather as a factor, adding that the absence of last year’s adverse weather was responsible for an increase of 100 basis points.

“The first quarter of 2022 continued to experience strong, economically-driven growth in underlying demand for manufacturing and construction equipment and supplies,” Fastenal said in a press release.

The company adds that gross profit, as a percentage of net sales, increased to 46.6% in the first quarter of 2022 from 45.4% in the first quarter of 2021, partly due to pricing actions taken in the second half of 2021 and first quarter of 2022. Fastenal says inflation was a driver impacting, particularly, fasteners and transportation services. The company says it will “continue to take actions aimed at mitigating the impact of product and transportation cost inflation as the need arises in 2022.”

From a product standpoint, Fastenal’s three main categories – fasteners, safety and other (which includes tools, cutting tools, among others) – all showed strong growth. Specifically, says the company:

  • Fastener daily sales increased 24.6% over the first quarter of 2021, and represented 34.3% of net sales in the first quarter of 2022; fasteners represented 32.5% of net sales in the first quarter of 2021. 

  • Safety product daily sales increased 15.3% over the first quarter of 2021 and represented 21.0% of net sales in the first quarter of 2022; safety products represented 21.5% of net sales in the first quarter of 2021. 

  • Other products daily sales increased 14.8% over the first quarter of 2021 and represented 44.7% of net sales in the first quarter of 2022; other products represented 46.0% of net sales in the first quarter of 2021.

Fastenal also notes that profits improved in its safety category because mass buys of COVID supplies have scaled back. The reason, says the company, is that the large, multi-quarter commitments for these types of supplies typically came at smaller margins, whereas today COVID-related product buys – and subsequent margins for Fastenal – were back to pre-pandemic levels.

Fastenal says employee-related expenses comprise as much as 75% of its total operating expenses, and those costs increased 22.9% in the first quarter compared to the same period the year prior. The company says increases in base pay as well as higher bonus and commission payments were one driver, along with higher costs for profit sharing and healthcare. During the past 12 months, the company says it has increased full time headcount by 864.

Fastenal signed on 106 new Onsite locations (sales and service offerings provided from within, or in close proximity to, the customer's facility) in Q1, bringing its total active sites to 1,440. This represents an increase of 12.1% from close of Q1, 2021. Says Fastenal, “Daily sales through our Onsite locations, excluding sales transferred from branches to new Onsites, grew at a better than 20% rate in the first quarter of 2022 over the first quarter of 2021.”

Fastenal's first quarter earnings topped Wall Street expectations and are often considered a bellwether for industrial activity.


More in Big 50
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Apr 11th, 2022
Ep21tn
5 Minutes With ID: Insights from our Most Challenging Big 50 Yet
ID Editor Mike Hockett goes solo to discuss the nuances involved with creating our 2021 Big 50 List, and why this year was especially challenging.
Oct 5th, 2021
Big 50 2
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List
You've seen our 2021 Big 50 countdown videos (and if not, you really should). Here, see the list in a concise, easy-reference format.
Oct 4th, 2021
Asdfas
Editorial: Big 50 Flex Pandemic Lessons Learned
Don't ever let them to tell you a big company can't be nimble.
Oct 4th, 2021
01 Ind Cover Septasdf Oct 2021
ID's September/October Digital Edition
ID's September/October digital edition features the 2021 ID Big 50 List — our biggest annual feature. Also featured is an ID-Depth piece on Berkshire eSupply's new BESN Network rollout and a handful of guest columns.
Oct 1st, 2021
10 1 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 Countdown: 10-1
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, watch the third part of ID's 2021 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 10-1.
Sep 30th, 2021
30 11 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 Countdown: 30-11
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, watch the second part of ID's 2021 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 30-11.
Sep 29th, 2021
50 31 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 Countdown: 50-31
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, watch the first part of ID's 2021 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 50-31.
Sep 28th, 2021
Promotn
ID's 2021 Big 50 List Debuts Tomorrow
Here's our teaser for this year's Big 50 List. Who moved up, down or joined the list? Find out starting Sept. 28.
Sep 10th, 2021
2021 Big 50 Promo Image
Submissions for ID's 2021 Big 50 List Are Due Today!
Submit your company's entry to be considered for this year's Big 50 List, and learn all about the feature here.
Jul 29th, 2021
Intro
On the Rebound: ID's Big 50 COVID Update
Here’s what ID’s Big 50 List distributors have been saying lately about pandemic's ongoing business impacts.
Nov 25th, 2020
Rsgasdf
ID Joins Fully Threaded Radio to Talk Big 50
FCH Sourcing Network's Fully Threaded Radio podcast recently invited ID editor Mike Hockett to discuss all things Big 50. Check it out here.
Oct 20th, 2020