Grainger Named to Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For

CHICAGO, APRIL 11, 2022 – Grainger (NYSE: GWW), the leading broad line distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, today announced it has been named one of the Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2022.

Great Place to Work, the leading global authority on workplace culture, selects the companies named to the highly competitive Fortune’s Best Companies to Work For list. Their selection methodology includes rigorous analytics and feedback from over 4.5 million confidential employee survey responses. Great Place to Work selects winners based on a wide variety of factors including how fairly employees are treated. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

“We’re proud to be recognized for fostering a welcoming workplace that is inclusive and committed to fulfilling our purpose, We Keep the World Working,” said DG Macpherson, Grainger Chairman and CEO. “To innovate and best serve our customers, we've built a culture based on curiosity, development, collaboration and teamwork where people are valued for who they are and recognized for the work they do. I want to thank the entire Grainger team for making Grainger one of the Best Companies to Work For.”

Grainger has a welcoming workplace where people can build a career while fulfilling the company’s purpose. 94 percent of Grainger’s team members said they feel welcome when they join the company, and 90 percent are proud to tell others they work at Grainger. Grainger U.S. team members receive competitive and flexible benefits covering team members’ emotional, financial, physical and social well-being, including an automatic six percent 401(k) company contribution, employee assistance programs, training, tuition reimbursement and more. The company also enhanced its team member recognition program, financial well-being offers and mental health benefits to ensure it continues to meet the evolving needs of team members.

To learn more about a career at Grainger, visit jobs.grainger.com . For more information on what Grainger offers for team members, visit graingertotalrewards.com.

To read more of what team members said about why Grainger is a great workplace, visit Grainger: Great Place to Work-Certified, Grainger’s Great Place to Work profile.

To see the full list of Fortune’s "100 Best Companies to Work For," visit fortune.com.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2021 sales of $13.0 billion, is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom. Grainger achieves its purpose, We Keep the World Working®, by serving more than 4.5 million customers worldwide with a wide range of product categories that keep customer operations running and their people safe. The Company also delivers services and solutions, such as technical support and inventory management, to provide tangible value and save customers time and money. Grainger offers more than 2 million maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products in its High-Touch Solutions assortment and more than 30 million products through its expanding Endless Assortment offering. For more information, visit www.grainger.com.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

Great Place to Work® selected the Fortune 100 Best by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 4.5 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations that have at least 1,000 U.S. employees. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

