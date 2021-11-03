ID Joins Fully Threaded Radio to Talk 2021 Big 50

Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List was fully unveiled at the start of October, and it included plenty of major market drivers in the fasteners world. FCH Sourcing Network, which serves the fastener industry by providing a digital platform where sellers list inventory and anyone can find and inquire about them, recently invited ID managing editor Mike Hockett to join the network's monthly Fully Threaded Radio podcast to discuss the Big 50 List during their episode that aired Oct. 21.

Hockett and FCH's Eric Dudas spent about 5 minutes discussing what the Big 50 is, how it's made and key takeaways from this year's list, especially as they relate to the fastener market.

Visit this link to listen to that podcast, with the Big 50 segment spanning from 1:11:57-1:17:07



