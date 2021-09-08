The 2021 ID Big 50 List Debuts Sept. 28

Sep 8th, 2021
Mike Hockett
Unit 202 ProductionsAnna WellsJeff Reinke
Ind Big50 Sponsors Notfinal Crop

Fall is here, and alongside football season comes ID’s annual Big 50 List. As our biggest feature of the year, it ranks North America’s largest distributors of industrial products by their 2020 revenue, and we can’t wait to show it to you.

The 2021 ID Big 50 List will be first be unveiled via a three-part video countdown that spans Sept. 28-30. Like we have for the past five years, we’ll cover companies No. 50-31 on Sept. 28, Nos. 30-11 on Sept. 29 and the top 10 on Sept. 30 — each in a video posted atop www.inddist.com and in our daily e-newsletter. Those videos will share information about what led to each company moving up or down our list from last year, executive commentary and insights from leaders in the industrial supply space and our editorial staff.

You’ll find The Big 50’s spread in our September/October print issue, and then view the complete list on its standalone webpage in early October.

Want a Big 50 refresher? Check out the 2020 countdown videos here — No. 50-31, Nos. 30-11 and No. 10-1 — our 2020 September/October digital edition here, and the standalone list webpage here.

Industrial Distribution extends our sincere thanks to this year’s sponsors:

