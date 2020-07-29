Submissions for ID's 2020 Big 50 List Are Now Open

Submit your company's entry to be considered for this year's Big 50 List, and learn all about the feature here.

Jul 29th, 2020
Industrial Distribution Staff
Big 50 Promo W Epicor

Greetings, Industrial Distribution readers

We’re excited to announce that submissions for our 2020 Big 50 List are now open! As our biggest annual research feature, ID’s Big 50 List is our ranking of North America’s largest distributors of industrial products by full-year revenue.

Submit your company's 2020 Big 50 List application here, or read on for more information. There is no fee to apply.

While ‘industrial’ is a fairly broad term, our definition of an industrial distributor is a company that distributes products in categories that include:

  • Epicor is our 2020 Big 50 List Platinum sponsorEpicor is our 2020 Big 50 List Platinum sponsorAbrasives
  • Bearings
  • Cutting tools
  • Fasteners
  • Hand tools
  • Industrial hose & hose accessories
  • Janitorial/Sanitation
  • Machine tools
  • Metalworking
  • MRO
  • PVF
  • Power tools
  • Power transmission/motion control
  • Safety

We will also consider companies that primarily distribute products outside of these categories, as long as their sales of our defined 'industrial' products are large enough to qualify. So if a company is primarily an electrical products distributor, but has industrial sales high enough to place among the top 50, it may qualify, and we would account for only those 'industrial' sales. Such has been the case in recent years for WESCO International, Sonepar USA, Border States and Crescent Electric.

In recent years, the revenue threshold to make our Big 50 List has hovered between $125 million to $135 million, with our 2019 No. 50 company making it with $125 million in 2018 sales.

To Qualify

To qualify for The Big 50 List, companies must share their 2019 full-year sales figure with us via the secure survey link below, via email or via phone. Prior to this year, companies could qualify as long as we had confirmed annual sales figures that were no more than 3 years old, but going forward, we're requiring current annual sales figures as a means of further leveling the playing field.

Qualified companies must be distributors and must be headquartered in North America. While internationally-based companies don't qualify, we will consider their North American-based subsidiaries. For example, as a whole, Sonepar doesn't qualify because it is based in France. But we do consider South Carolina-based Sonepar USA. Similarly, Germany-based Würth Group doesn't qualify as a whole, but New Jersey-based Wurth Industry North America does.

Master distributors are not considered.

Apply Here!

Again, there is no fee to apply. Submit your company’s 2020 ID Big 50 List application via the survey link here.

Have questions about the Big 50? Email ID managing editor Mike Hockett at mhockett@ien.com

View our 2019 Big 50 List here, as well as our 2019 Big 50 countdown videos (50-3130-1110-1).

