BSA, PTDA Product Platform Adds New Categories

The groups added open gearing, enclosed gearing and adjustable/variable speed drive categories.

Industrial Distribution staff
Oct 31, 2025
I Stock 2182366678
iStock.com/Sedat Tezgul

The Bearing Specialists Association and the Power Transmission Distributors Association have added three new categories to the groups’ PIE product data platform, officials announced Friday.

The PIE Technology Platform, launched in early 2023, now spans 35 bearing and power transmission/motion control categories following the additions of open gearing, enclosed gearing and adjustable/variable speed drives.

The platform provides a standard format for bearings and PT/MC products, allowing manufacturers to control product data and identify authorized distributors.

The newly added categories, officials said, would further solidify its position as “the industry standard for managing and exchanging rich product content.”

Latest in Associations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
October 28, 2025
Isa Industrial Sales Academy
ISA Launches New Sales Training Program
October 22, 2025
I Stock 960981796
PTDA Adds New Members
October 1, 2025
Screenshot 2025 09 24 135509
PTDA Foundation Fund Drive Raises Over $260,000
September 24, 2025
Related Stories
Isa Industrial Sales Academy
Associations
ISA Launches New Sales Training Program
I Stock 960981796
Associations
PTDA Adds New Members
Screenshot 2025 09 24 135509
Associations
PTDA Foundation Fund Drive Raises Over $260,000
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Associations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
October 28, 2025
I Stock 960981796
Associations
PTDA Adds New Members
CinchSeal Associates joined the trade group as a manufacturer member.
October 1, 2025
Screenshot 2025 09 24 135509
Associations
PTDA Foundation Fund Drive Raises Over $260,000
The campaign received more than 200 donations.
September 24, 2025
I Stock 525880221
Associations
Retail Supply Chain & Logistics Expo Returns to Las Vegas
The show is designed for decision-makers across the supply chain, e-commerce, fulfillment and logistics.
September 10, 2025
I Stock 636001826
Associations
PTDA Adds Two New Distributors
The group also added a new manufacturer member.
August 18, 2025
San Antonio, Texas.
Associations
PTDA Overhauls Its 'Manufacturer-Distributor Idea Exchange'
The group said the changes will provide more flexibility at its upcoming Industry Summit.
July 29, 2025
3BG Supply headquarters, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Associations
PTDA Adds Five New Members
The additions include two distributors and three manufacturers.
July 16, 2025
Ibc Pioneer 1400x788
Associations
IBC Adds Pioneer Industrial Sales
The Tennessee company’s portfolio spans MRO, safety, packaging and material handling.
July 14, 2025
Screenshot 2025 07 10 At 2 04 59 Pm
Associations
Evergreen Supply Network Names Board for 2025-2026
Aaron Knief of Lincoln Contractor Supply will be the cooperative’s chairman.
July 10, 2025
Screenshot 2025 07 10 At 1 48 27 Pm
Associations
Industrial Supply Association Announces 2025-2026 Board
Kennametal’s Keith Mudge will serve as chair.
July 10, 2025
Hydraulic Controls branch, Walnut, Calif.
Associations
IDCO Adds Four Companies
The co-op added new members in California, Cincinnati and Kansas City.
July 3, 2025
San Antonio, Texas.
Associations
PTDA Opens Registration for October Industry Summit
The San Antonio conference will feature key industry insights and exclusive research findings.
June 26, 2025
I Stock 2194731360
Associations
Material Handling Distributor Group’s CEO Announces Departure
Jeanette Walker will leave the trade group after more than two years at the helm.
June 26, 2025
From left, Paul Meo of NTN Bearing Corp. of Canada moderates a panel featuring PTDA members Brent Pope, Motion; Todd Carroll, B&B Manufacturing; and Bill Shepard, BDI.
Associations
PTDA Canadian Conference Draws More than 130 Companies
The event explored trends in advanced technology and the impact of tariffs.
June 25, 2025
Blog Post Thumbnail Images (45)
Associations
AD Canada Meeting Draws Record Attendance
More than 500 companies attended the convention in Toronto.
June 11, 2025