BSA, PTDA Product Platform Adds New Categories

The Bearing Specialists Association and the Power Transmission Distributors Association have added three new categories to the groups’ PIE product data platform, officials announced Friday.



The PIE Technology Platform, launched in early 2023, now spans 35 bearing and power transmission/motion control categories following the additions of open gearing, enclosed gearing and adjustable/variable speed drives.



The platform provides a standard format for bearings and PT/MC products, allowing manufacturers to control product data and identify authorized distributors.



The newly added categories, officials said, would further solidify its position as “the industry standard for managing and exchanging rich product content.”