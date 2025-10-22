ISA Launches New Sales Training Program

The Industrial Supply Association on Tuesday announced the launch of a new sales training and certification program.



The organization said that the Industrial Sales Academy will blend “modern learning methods” with “real-world” application to help sales reps improve their skills, including workshops, peer discussions, analytics and “micro-learning.” It will include both single courses and multi-course certification programs. A custom company program would also allow groups of 10 or more to access curated content, tailored scheduling and advanced analytics.



“Our goal with the Industrial Sales Academy is to give sales professionals a training experience that’s relevant, practical and built for results,” ISA President and CEO Brendan Breen said in the announcement. “This program builds confidence, sharpens selling skills, and helps leaders gain the insight they need to guide their teams more effectively.”



Enrollment in the program opened to ISA members on Tuesday. The ISA will host a free live webinar to introduce the Industrial Sales Academy on Nov. 18.