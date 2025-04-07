NAW Partners with AI Research Consortium

The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors on Monday announced a new partnership with artificial intelligence research collaborative the AI Applied Consortium.

The industry group said that the AAIC aims to promote “responsible AI innovation” through research, advisory councils and “cross-sector” collaboration. The groups said they hope to “accelerate AI adoption across the wholesale distribution sector.”

“Distributors are uniquely positioned to unlock massive value from applied AI, from forecasting and fulfillment to customer engagement,” Bart Tessel, the NAW’s chief innovation officer, said in a statement. “This partnership gives our industry a seat at the table in shaping how AI is designed and delivered for real operational impact.”

Under the agreement, the NAW would “provide leadership” in the AAIC’s Wholesale Distribution Advisory Council, a panel focused on developing AI capabilities for supply chain management, inventory optimization, workforce productivity and customer intelligence. Council members include Reese USA Chief Digital Officer Conleth Gordon, Moblico CEO Pierre Barbeau, Turtle Group President Teesee Murray, Prolifics Inc. Vice President Konrad Konarski, and William Aiken of the University of Ottawa.

“AI is revolutionizing how we operate, compete, and serve customers,” Murray said. “With NAW and AAIC working together, we’re creating a framework for practical, scalable AI adoption that strengthens supply chains and prepares businesses for the future."