Dot Ai, Würth Industry North America Announce Exclusive Partnership

The five-year agreement will bring advanced, AI-driven tracking solutions to WINA's customers.

Würth Industry North America
Nov 14, 2024
I Stock 1192376217
iStock.com/BalkansCat

LAS VEGAS and GREENWOOD, Ind. — SEE ID, Inc. doing business as Dot Ai, a pioneering startup at the forefront of asset intelligence technology, and Würth Industry North America, a leading industrial distributor and division of the Würth Group, on Thursday announced the execution of a partner distribution agreement.

The five-year agreement will bring advanced, AI-driven tracking solutions to WINA's customers, offering unprecedented visibility into internal and customer premise operations. This provides Dot Ai's exclusive partnership to serve the manufacturing vertical.

The collaboration aims to accelerate order processes, enhance performance metrics, and optimize asset intelligence for WINA's manufacturing and industrial clients.

Under this agreement, WINA customers will gain access to Dot Ai's state-of-the-art track and trace technology, including the ZIM Bridge, Industrial Passive asset tag solution — which requires no battery — and a cloud-based, AI platform that continually optimizes processes. These innovations will be seamlessly integrated with WINA's customized CPS kanban inventory management solutions, providing real-time data and increasing responsiveness to changing demands, resulting in unprecedented supply chain metrics and security.

"Integrating Dot Ai's advanced AI technology into our existing CPS kanban inventory management solutions will enable us to bring a new level of efficiency and innovation to our customers," said Daniel Schmidt, senior vice president at Würth Industry North America. "Würth Industry has a long history of bringing innovative inventory management solutions to our manufacturing customer base, and this partnership reinforces this commitment. This innovation not only provides customers with peace of mind knowing that their supply chain is secure, it prepares them for the next evolution of industrial technology."

"Partnering exclusively with Würth Industry North America, a dominant industrial player, is a significant step in bringing our advanced tracking technology to the manufacturing sector," said Dot Ai CEO Edmund Nabrotzky. "We look forward to supporting WINA and their customers to elevate their automation processes and increase their operational efficiency. Both Dot Ai and WINA are working at the forefront of the next generation of manufacturing technology and together will provide the context needed for human, environmental, safety, and social considerations to be integrated into supply chain strategies."

The partnership emphasizes a commitment to advancing Industry 4.0 practices by harnessing the power of the Industrial Internet of Things. By adding intelligent tracking technologies, WINA and Dot Ai will help customers improve forecasting accuracy, mitigate risks, and reduce or eliminate supply chain disruptions. With features such as real-time data insights and automated decision-making, the solution offers a significant leap forward toward Industry 5.0, where technology supports a more holistic approach to industrial processes.

In March, Dot Ai and ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp.entered into a business combination agreement that is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Latest in Technology & Software
Ep119
Security Breach: What Cybersecurity Can Learn from Tom Brady
November 14, 2024
I Stock 1192376217
Dot Ai, Würth Industry North America Announce Exclusive Partnership
November 14, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 13 At 1 22 44 Pm
Optimas Solutions Unveils Multi-Sourcing Functionality
November 13, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 13 At 12 46 55 Pm
Continuum Raises More than $4M in Seed Funding
November 13, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 11 13 At 1 22 44 Pm
Technology & Software
Optimas Solutions Unveils Multi-Sourcing Functionality
Screenshot 2024 11 13 At 12 46 55 Pm
Technology & Software
Continuum Raises More than $4M in Seed Funding
Screenshot 2024 11 07 At 11 04 25 Am
Technology & Software
Wesco Expands its Digital Solution
Rexel Assets Hero Requested
Technology & Software
Nedco & Rexel Atlantic to Implement Prokeep Software
More in Technology & Software
Ep119
Technology & Software
Security Breach: What Cybersecurity Can Learn from Tom Brady
We assembled some "nerds from the basement" to cover a key strategy in combatting evolving threats.
November 14, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 13 At 1 22 44 Pm
Technology & Software
Optimas Solutions Unveils Multi-Sourcing Functionality
The distributor said the move would help mitigate supply chain risk.
November 13, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 13 At 12 46 55 Pm
Technology & Software
Continuum Raises More than $4M in Seed Funding
The investment was led by Cowboy Ventures.
November 13, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 07 At 11 04 25 Am
Technology & Software
Wesco Expands its Digital Solution
The company acquired entroCIM earlier this year.
November 7, 2024
Rexel Assets Hero Requested
Technology & Software
Nedco & Rexel Atlantic to Implement Prokeep Software
Customers can place orders and get support by texting pictures or questions directly to a local Nedco branch.
November 4, 2024
Ep117tn
Video
Security Breach: The Little Things That Kill
Simple tasks continue to be the biggest challenges, but "training like you fight" offers solutions.
October 31, 2024
Ep116 V2
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Preventing Phishing Attacks 'Not Rocket Science'
The seven pieces of the phishing puzzle and a Goldilocks strategy for improving defenses.
October 24, 2024
Ap24290682584825
Technology & Software
Slack Researcher Discusses Fear, Loathing & Excitement Surrounding AI in the Workplace
Most office workers wonder how often they should use AI and whether a computer will eventually replace them.
October 21, 2024
The first solutions built with Google Cloud will be available to Honeywell customers in 2025.
Technology & Software
Honeywell and Google Cloud to Accelerate Autonomous Operations with AI Agents
Google Cloud AI will enhance Honeywell's product offerings to assist the industrial workforce.
October 21, 2024
Ep115
Business Technology
Security Breach: Legacy Mindsets Are Helping Hackers Weaponize Networks
Embedded security and "design for patching" will be vital in defending against new-age attacks.
October 17, 2024
Ep114tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Leveraging Your Force Multipliers
Insight on the next generation of Stuxnet-like malware attacks and retrofitting legacy assets to ensure uptime.
October 10, 2024
Rail Thomson
Technology & Software
High-Precision Electric Actuators Help Keep Trains Running Smoothly
Allowing operators to adjust the grinding intensity and angle to match the contours of the track.
October 8, 2024
I Stock 1413042821
Technology & Software
Reeling in Success
Endries International's journey with generative AI.
October 8, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 22 At 9 28 58 Am
Technology & Software
Yaskawa, Fizyr Team Up on AI for Warehouses
This is a field in which AI-based vision is crucial for robotic automation to be successful.
October 4, 2024
I Stock 1152783532
Technology & Software
Navigate Uncertainty with Distribution Business Metrics
How to pull data into a workable format — and enable sound, strategic decisions.
October 4, 2024