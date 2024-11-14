Dot Ai, Würth Industry North America Announce Exclusive Partnership

LAS VEGAS and GREENWOOD, Ind. — SEE ID, Inc. doing business as Dot Ai, a pioneering startup at the forefront of asset intelligence technology, and Würth Industry North America, a leading industrial distributor and division of the Würth Group, on Thursday announced the execution of a partner distribution agreement.

The five-year agreement will bring advanced, AI-driven tracking solutions to WINA's customers, offering unprecedented visibility into internal and customer premise operations. This provides Dot Ai's exclusive partnership to serve the manufacturing vertical.

The collaboration aims to accelerate order processes, enhance performance metrics, and optimize asset intelligence for WINA's manufacturing and industrial clients.

Under this agreement, WINA customers will gain access to Dot Ai's state-of-the-art track and trace technology, including the ZIM Bridge, Industrial Passive asset tag solution — which requires no battery — and a cloud-based, AI platform that continually optimizes processes. These innovations will be seamlessly integrated with WINA's customized CPS kanban inventory management solutions, providing real-time data and increasing responsiveness to changing demands, resulting in unprecedented supply chain metrics and security.

"Integrating Dot Ai's advanced AI technology into our existing CPS kanban inventory management solutions will enable us to bring a new level of efficiency and innovation to our customers," said Daniel Schmidt, senior vice president at Würth Industry North America. "Würth Industry has a long history of bringing innovative inventory management solutions to our manufacturing customer base, and this partnership reinforces this commitment. This innovation not only provides customers with peace of mind knowing that their supply chain is secure, it prepares them for the next evolution of industrial technology."

"Partnering exclusively with Würth Industry North America, a dominant industrial player, is a significant step in bringing our advanced tracking technology to the manufacturing sector," said Dot Ai CEO Edmund Nabrotzky. "We look forward to supporting WINA and their customers to elevate their automation processes and increase their operational efficiency. Both Dot Ai and WINA are working at the forefront of the next generation of manufacturing technology and together will provide the context needed for human, environmental, safety, and social considerations to be integrated into supply chain strategies."

The partnership emphasizes a commitment to advancing Industry 4.0 practices by harnessing the power of the Industrial Internet of Things. By adding intelligent tracking technologies, WINA and Dot Ai will help customers improve forecasting accuracy, mitigate risks, and reduce or eliminate supply chain disruptions. With features such as real-time data insights and automated decision-making, the solution offers a significant leap forward toward Industry 5.0, where technology supports a more holistic approach to industrial processes.

In March, Dot Ai and ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp.entered into a business combination agreement that is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.