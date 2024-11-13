Optimas Solutions Unveils Multi-Sourcing Functionality

The distributor said the move would help mitigate supply chain risk.

Optimas Solutions
Nov 13, 2024
Optimas Solutions

WOOD DALE, Ill. — Optimas Solutions has announced a significant enhancement to its global supply chain management capabilities with the integration of multi-sourcing functionality within the SO99+ ToolsGroup platform.

This innovative feature marks a pivotal advancement in Optimas’ commitment to delivering unparalleled supply chain resilience, efficiency and flexibility for industrial customers, while also providing robust risk mitigation strategies to safeguard against disruptions. 

The integration of multi-sourcing empowers Optimas to effectively automate its supply base, enhancing supply chain resilience while mitigating risks.

Key benefits include: 

  • Risk Mitigation: “By digitally diversifying our supplier base, we significantly enhance our ability to respond to mitigate risks associated with supply chain disruptions, such as geopolitical events, natural disasters, or supplier insolvencies,” said Mike Tuffy, Optimas CEO, International. “As a full-service distributor managing multiple suppliers, we can strategically allocate awards to maintain consistent product availability, ensuring our customers are never left vulnerable. This proactive approach safeguards business continuity and fortifies our commitment to customer satisfaction.” 
  • Enhanced Supplier Management: “By consolidating supplier relationships through our platform, we enhance visibility and control, allowing for real-time performance evaluations,” said Daniel Harms, Optimas CEO, Americas. “This capability accelerates data-driven decision-making and optimizes sourcing strategies while ensuring our customers receive consistent quality and timely delivery. Customers also benefit from a streamlined process that enhances reliability and efficiency, reinforcing our role as a trusted distributor in their supply chain.”
  • Increased Flexibility and Responsiveness: “Our ability to source from multiple suppliers enhances agility, allowing us to swiftly respond to market shifts, customer demands and unforeseen events–ensuring we consistently meet customer expectations,” said Jeremy Clarke, Optimas Vice President, Strategic Sourcing & Supply Chain, International.
  • Cost Optimization: “By comparing pricing, lead times and other critical factors across suppliers, we can negotiate favorable terms and achieve even greater efficiencies,” noted Adam Cherry, Optimas Vice President, Strategic Sourcing & Supply Chain, Americas. “The system also intelligently recommends the most cost-effective sourcing options while maintaining quality and delivery standards.”

The implementation process was carefully structured to ensure a smooth transition and maximize the impact of this powerful new feature. Optimas comprehensively assessed its existing supply chain processes, pinpointing areas where multi-sourcing could provide the most value. Optimas then undertook extensive data research to consolidate supplier information from multiple sources, taking advantage of automation and AI insights to leverage its complete supply network. Rigorous testing validated the tailored functionality’s performance, accuracy, and reliability, meeting Optimas’ high standards of quality and operational excellence. 

“The introduction of multi-sourcing functionality within the SO99+ ToolsGroup platform marks a milestone in our journey toward building the most resilient and responsive supply chain at Optimas Solutions,” said Harms. “By integrating robust risk mitigation strategies into our operations, we are not only enhancing our responsiveness but also safeguarding our customers against potential disruptions. As we continue to innovate, we are confident this feature will enhance the value we deliver to our customers and drive our future growth.” 

