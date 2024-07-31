Bossard to Bring 'Industry 5.0' Fastening Technology to IMTS 2024

The demonstrations will include vibration testing and ultrasonic measuring equipment.

Bossard Inc.
Jul 31, 2024
Sfl Bins
Bossard Inc.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Bossard Inc., a leader in industrial fastening and assembly technology solutions, announced a live demonstration of its innovative fastening  technology at the 2024 International Manufacturing Technology Show. 

Bossard’s Fastening Innovations

Bossard will demonstrate its ultrasonic measuring equipment and Junker’s Vibration Testing Machine at IMTS. This innovative technology addresses critical concerns for manufacturers by measuring essential parameters such as torque, angle, load and RPM. It ensures application of the correct measurements to meet quality requirements for  every project.

"If you’ve ever had headaches from loose bolts or wondered how much  torque you should use, stop by our booth to get insights on how we can improve your  specific product and help you create reliable fastened joints,” said application engineer manager Doug Jones.

Bossard will also highlight how their Assembly Technology Expert services and Smart Factory Assembly technologies assist manufacturers in designing and optimizing fastening  solutions through their accredited testing laboratories, custom software solutions, and extensive engineering expertise.

“Our team of engineers and brilliant minds leading the  charge in Industry 5.0 will amaze anyone as they dive into deep conversations about their assembly operations.” said Eric Barfels, director of business development.

Bossard’s custom ELAM software solutions are designed to streamline assembly processes through connected devices, real-time data collection and traceability. This advanced system replaces traditional manual tools and paper-based work instructions with efficient, automated processes. 

Also, witness a live demonstration of Bossard’s Smart Bin technology and ARIMS system, both of which harness the power of the Internet of Things to enhance global supply chain management. See how this technology automates inventory tracking, eliminating the need for manual orders and saving up to 1,800 working hours annually.

“We look forward  to showcasing our capabilities and discussing how we can support the success of  manufacturers worldwide," Barfels said. 

Join Bossard at Booth #236185 in North Building Level 3, Sept. 9-14, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at McCormick Place, 2301 S. Martin Luther King Dr., Chicago.

