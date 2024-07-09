Manufacturing Technology Orders Grow Despite Sustained High Interest Rates

Orders were up by 6.5% compared to the same month last year.

Association for Manufacturing Technology
Jul 9, 2024
I Stock 1408099492
iStock.com/Vladimir Zapletin

McLEAN, Va. — Orders of manufacturing technology, measured by the U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders Report published by AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology, totaled $386.7 million in May 2024.

New machinery orders were up nearly 22% from April 2024 and up 6.5% over May 2023. This is the first month in 2024 where the value of orders placed exceeded those of the same month the previous year. Through the first five months of 2024, orders have totaled $1.8 billion, a 12.2% decrease compared with the same period in 2023.

Manufacturers have started to realize they can no longer outwait the Fed’s “higher for longer” interest rate strategy. As a result, they are beginning to increase capital equipment purchases to meet the sustained demand for goods and machinery from consumers and businesses even as high interest rates persist.

Despite 2024’s mild slump in machinery orders compared to the beginning of 2023, cutting tool orders, as measured by the Cutting Tool Market Report, a collaboration between AMT and the U.S. Cutting Tool Institute (USCTI), show 2024 consumption holding steady at record levels. This indicates that despite reported hesitation to invest in additional machinery, production levels remain at an elevated pace, which is confirmed by the measure of industrial production from the Federal Reserve.

  • Contract machine shops, the largest consumer of manufacturing technology, increased their orders from April to May 2024 but significantly less than the industry’s overall growth. While some OEMs have made additional investments despite heightened interest rates, contract machine shops have consistently failed to keep pace with the overall market throughout 2024.

  • Electrical equipment manufacturers are having the best start to the year since the record-setting start of 2022. Similarly, manufacturers of power generation and transmission equipment are investing at the second-highest year-to-date rate since 2008. These industries undoubtedly benefit from the government investment authorized by the CHIPS and Infrastructure acts and are therefore less sensitive to interest rates than others. As has been previously reported, the Biden administration is in a rush to spend the remaining money allocated by Congress under these bills in case President Joe Biden does not win reelection in November. Given the public’s response to Biden’s debate performance at the end of June, that spending could accelerate.

  • The automotive sector continued to purchase machinery but at a much slower pace than the previous two years. Vehicle assemblies increased in May 2024 and remain above the average monthly level for this year. Like manufacturers awaiting lower interest rates before investing in machinery, consumers may have grown tired of waiting out the Fed, as new vehicle sales increased in April and May.

The Fed’s interest rate path has thrown a wrench in many economic forecasts since the beginning of the year. The outlook for manufacturing technology orders was no different. The beginning of the year fell well short of expectations, but the lag behind 2023 has narrowed in recent months. Whatever course the Federal Reserve eventually takes with interest rates, the USMTO data shows the appetite for additional manufacturing capacity growing as we approach September’s IMTS 2024 – The International Manufacturing Technology Show, the largest manufacturing trade show in the Western Hemisphere.

Latest in Technology & Software
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
July 9, 2024
Smart Phone In Industrial
Manufacturing Safety: How Tech Is Changing the Culture
June 28, 2024
Ep100tn
Security Breach: 'Nobody Should Get Ransomwared'
June 27, 2024
Ep99
Security Breach: The Protection and Productivity of Zero Trust
June 20, 2024
Related Stories
MSC office, Houston, April 2021.
Technology & Software
MSC Digital Executive Resigns
I Stock 1300935399
Technology & Software
In the AI Race, the Time Is Now
Cave Direct Customer Image (72)
Technology & Software
Why a Comprehensive Business Platform Is Essential to Distributor Growth
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Technology & Software
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
July 9, 2024
Ep100tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: 'Nobody Should Get Ransomwared'
The tools and tactics are here - why the investment has to follow.
June 27, 2024
Ep99
Technology & Software
Security Breach: The Protection and Productivity of Zero Trust
Strategies for syncing process improvement with asset security.
June 20, 2024
MSC office, Houston, April 2021.
Technology & Software
MSC Digital Executive Resigns
The company recently pinned a rough quarter, in part, on its “web price realignment.”
June 19, 2024
Cx
Technology & Software
Strategies for CX Success in Manufacturing
Manufacturing buyers will expect advanced technology and thorough guidance on how to wield it.
June 19, 2024
I Stock 1300935399
Technology & Software
In the AI Race, the Time Is Now
Technology execs say distribution is uniquely suited to artificial intelligence — regardless of how clean your data might be.
June 18, 2024
Green It Black Salmon
Technology & Software
Leveraging Green IT
What it is and how it can offer a competitive advantage.
June 14, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 14 At 11 07 49 Am
Supply Chain
Blue Ridge Partners with American Supply Association
The collaboration will provide plumbing and PVF distributors with innovative supply chain solutions.
June 14, 2024
Cave Direct Customer Image (72)
Technology & Software
Why a Comprehensive Business Platform Is Essential to Distributor Growth
Growing and staying ahead of the curve means making changes at the process level.
June 14, 2024
Encryption
Technology & Software
Securing Supply Chain Data with Advanced Encryption
A look at the most common encryption techniques and best practices for applying them.
June 13, 2024
Honeywell Process Solutions President Pramesh Maheshwari, left, and Danfoss Power Electronics and Drives President Mika Kulju.
Technology & Software
Danfoss Drives, Honeywell Sign Pact on Automation Solutions
The companies hope to reduce downtime and lower engineering costs.
June 13, 2024
Ep95
Technology & Software
Security Breach: OT's Legacy Tech Challenges
Getting ahead of the vulnerabilities created by new connections to older systems.
June 13, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 12 At 2 00 19 Pm
Technology & Software
Epicor Acquires E-Commerce Software Company Kyklo
Epicor said the deal accelerates its vision for AI-driven cognitive ERP systems.
June 12, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 07 At 11 18 14 Am
Technology & Software
Fluke Reliability, Verusen to Partner on Predictive Maintenance, Inventory Optimization
The companies provide an expansive toolset to shift from reactive to predictive maintenance utilizing AI functionality.
June 10, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 07 At 11 00 42 Am
Technology & Software
Moblico, Continuum Announce Partnership to Revolutionize Distributor Returns
The collaboration leverages Moblico's advanced mobile messaging and Continuum's returns automation platform.
June 7, 2024