Epicor Acquires E-Commerce Software Company Kyklo

AUSTIN, Texas — Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, announced it has acquired KYKLO, a leading provider of Product Information Management and content-driven lead generation solutions to drive sales for manufacturers and distributors.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition accelerates delivery of Epicor’s AI-driven cognitive ERP vision to transform traditional ERP from a system of record to a system of insight and action, keeping employees at the forefront with easy-to-use, practical, outcome-focused, and responsible AI.

“Our customers across the make, move, and sell industries increasingly need to reach more prospects across more channels, with a relevant, accurate, content-rich digital experience that drives brand loyalty and repeat business,” said Epicor CEO Steve Murphy. “Our acquisition of KYKLO furthers our aim to be the essential partner to the world’s most essential businesses, empowering them with purpose-built digital capabilities to meet their buyers’ needs whatever, and wherever, they may be.”

With more and more B2B buyers looking online to transact with suppliers, the past several years have seen rapid expansion of digital strategies across B2B sectors to optimize buyer experience, self-service, and product discovery capabilities. PIM contributes to maintaining the consistency and quality of product data, consolidating it into one database to deliver improved customer satisfaction and omnichannel experiences, according to a recent analysis by Mordor Intelligence.

The combined KYKLO portfolio augments the Epicor Commerce offering, empowering makers, movers, and sellers to deliver a complete digital experience that improves online product discovery, generates more sales-qualified leads, and delivers a modern online buying experience.

With KYKLO, Epicor customers can more easily create, manage, and deploy product information such as content, price, and inventory across multiple channels to generate qualified leads and revenue. KYKLO also supports collaboration with suppliers for real-time, accurate, and complete product content, and use of product discovery tools that strengthen eCommerce strategies to drive sales. The KYKLO portfolio includes:

Powerful and Scalable PIM: The KYKLO PIM can be integrated with any eCommerce platform and ensures delivery of the correct prospects to the right products and simplifies and automates data collection to enrich content and supercharge the order process.

Real-time Catalog and Content Syndication: A process of catalog and content creation involving search, editing, and filtering, plus bulk data uploading using an API for real-time content and price updates. The KYKLO team of qualified engineers reviews available content, adds, corrects, and restructures missing information or technical attributes, optimizes for search and SEO, then quality controls the resulting content before sending it to channel partners.

“When we talk about B2B selling, we’re not actually talking about reaching businesses – it’s all about reaching people,” said KYKLO CEO Remi Ducrocq. “Our mission has always been to deliver the best eCommerce platforms possible to help our industry customers create targeted, easy-to-use, personalized buying experiences that help them grow and succeed, and we are thrilled to join Epicor in continuing to elevate that work.”