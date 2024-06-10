Fluke Reliability, Verusen to Partner on Predictive Maintenance, Inventory Optimization

EVERETT, Wash. — Fluke Reliability has entered into a formal partnership agreement with Verusen. The agreement combines Verusen’s AI-driven visibility of MRO spare parts inventory and back-office functions with Fluke Reliability’s AI-powered enterprise asset management solutions to increase uptime, enhance maintenance and reliability operations efficiency, and drive customer productivity.

Atlanta-based Verusen, the industry leader driving AI-powered maintenance, repair and operations materials optimization and collaboration, is focused on helping global manufacturers streamline their supply and materials management processes. With Verusen's advanced data science and artificial intelligence capabilities, customers can combine disparate MRO data sets across multiple enterprise systems, gaining visibility into supply and inventory across multiple sites.

Fluke Reliability enables customers to adopt a connected approach to their reliability strategies, bringing together hardware, AI-powered software, services, and their eMaint CMMS platform within one workflow. Their solution helps customers shift from reactive to predictive maintenance strategies, utilizing the AI-powered diagnostic engine which means customers can predict faults up to six months in advance.

The mutually beneficial partnership will allow customers to foresee their asset health data and the inventory and supplies needed to implement a predictive maintenance strategy.

“We’ve spent a lot of time in the last few years enabling our customers to see value from connected reliability – which in its simplest form is making the data captured from assets truly actionable," said Fluke Reliability President Ankush Malhotra. "Our partnership with Verusen will give our customers the visibility to plan and prepare from an inventory perspective, which is essential for overcoming supply chain issues and executing a well-oiled predictive maintenance strategy.”

Verusen CEO Scott Matthews, added, “We are proud to offer our services to Fluke Reliability customers and vice versa. There’s a great synergy between our companies and where we see the industry heading. At Verusen, we are dedicated to empowering customers with visibility into their operations, particularly in the back office, and Fluke Reliability delivers the same, on the plant floor. Our collaboration will provide significant value to our collective customer base.”

Verusen has been added to Fluke Reliability’s Industry and Technology partner program which is designed to enable customers to better integrate and automate connected reliability workflows for improved operations. This move underpins both companies' commitment to helping customers shift to more proactive maintenance and reliability operations, maximizing uptime and accelerating efficiency worldwide.