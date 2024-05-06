Industrial Supply Association Unveils 'Top Line Pulse'

Empowering industrial supply professionals with powerful insights and strategic advantages.

Industrial Supply Association
May 6, 2024
Tlp Banner
Industrial Supply Association

YORK, Pa. — The Industrial Supply Association on Monday announced the re-launch of Top Line Pulse, an innovative modeling, data analysis and forecasting tool designed to empower industrial supply professionals with powerful insights and strategic advantages — now with more functionality and forecasting features.

In today's economic landscape, the ability to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the curve is essential for success. ISA's newly enhanced Top Line Pulse answers this call by streamlining the forecasting process, empowering users to anticipate shifts in business cycles effortlessly and with confidence.

"With Top Line Pulse, industrial supply professionals can gain invaluable insights into market trends, anticipate shifts in demand, and optimize their business strategies with confidence," said ISA CEO Brendan Breen. "This business intelligence tool represents a major advancement in our commitment to supporting the success of our members."

With its robust data analysis capabilities and integrated forecasts from ITR Economics, users can:

  • Gain insights from their data displayed in 3/12, 12/12, and absolute values
  • Effortlessly create and analyze unlimited data sets
  • Discover their closest index match with the click of a button
  • Access precise one-, two-, and three-year forecasts using internal and external data
  • Collaborate with their entire team by adding authorized users to dashboards
  • Own the next business cycle with vision and clarity

Third-party data management and security provided by Microsoft Azure guarantee the confidentiality of users' information, while personalized support from a dedicated Top Line Pulse representative offers expert guidance every step of the way.

Best of all, Top Line Pulse is a free member benefit for ISA members. Members and non-members alike can schedule a demo to see how Top Line Pulse can propel their business to new heights and keep them ahead of the competition in today's business landscape.

For industrial supply professionals looking to make informed decisions and maximize their bottom line, Top Line Pulse is the solution. Learn more and book a demo at isapartners.org/top-line-pulse.

