Kennametal Announces Partnership with ModuleWorks

The agreement will bolster the company's online tool selection, simulation and tooling packages.

Kennametal Inc.
Mar 6, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 12 15 At 1 32 18 Pm 639b765c08741 645152224b9f0 653c069119622

PITTSBURGH — Kennametal Inc. announced that it has joined ModuleWorks' Strategic Partner Program.

This program is a collective commitment to driving intelligent and integrated digital manufacturing solutions. Kennametal joins a variety of industry leaders in this program, such as Mitsubishi Electric, AutoDesk, PTC and DMG Mori, among others.

Joining the Strategic Partner Program supports Kennametal's strategic growth initiatives, especially improving service to small and medium General Engineering shops and builds on the company's capabilities for online tool selection, simulation and tooling packages.

"This partnership combines our robust application knowledge and materials science expertise with ModuleWorks' industry-leading software to deliver solutions that are technologically advanced and user-friendly, further supporting the evolving needs of our customers," said Sanjay Chowbey, president of metal cutting.  

Kennametal's focus on the CAM market also addresses customer challenges, including the evolving workforce, creating a greater need for technical support helping customers machine with greater precision and efficiency while effectively reducing costs.

Dr. Yavuz Murtezaoglu, founder and managing director of ModuleWorks added, "We are excited to welcome Kennametal to the Strategic Partner Program. The program gives solution providers the software development resources they need to empower their digitalization strategies and collectively advance automation in the manufacturing industry.

"As a cutting tool manufacturer, Kennametal extends the variety of partners in the program, thereby further driving the digitalization initiative in the industry."

Latest in Technology & Software
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
February 13, 2024
I Stock 1362841771
Fire Safety Considerations of Automatic Storage and Retrieval Systems
March 1, 2024
Ep83
Security Breach: Driving OT Vision to Avoid an 'Internal Collection of Hackers'
February 29, 2024
AI engineer Jenna Reher works on humanoid robot Figure 01 at Figure AI's test facility in Sunnyvale, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023.
Humanoid Robot-Maker Figure Partners with OpenAI
February 29, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 1362841771
Technology & Software
Fire Safety Considerations of Automatic Storage and Retrieval Systems
A worker prepares a Hexagon machine at Reata Engineering and Machine Works, Englewood, Colo., Feb. 15, 2024.
Technology & Software
Productivity Surge Helps Explain Economy's Surprising Resilience
Screen Shot 2024 02 20 At 2 53 43 Pm
Technology & Software
Plus One Robotics Reaches 1 Billion Picks
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Technology & Software
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
February 13, 2024
Ep83
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Driving OT Vision to Avoid an 'Internal Collection of Hackers'
Why hackers are "like water" and what OT needs to learn from IT.
February 29, 2024
AI engineer Jenna Reher works on humanoid robot Figure 01 at Figure AI's test facility in Sunnyvale, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023.
Technology & Software
Humanoid Robot-Maker Figure Partners with OpenAI
The company also got backing from Jeff Bezos and other tech giants.
February 29, 2024
Ep80tnn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Leveraging Threat Intelligence Data
Hacker insight and vulnerability updates are great, but that's only half the battle.
February 22, 2024
ABBs 3DQI quality inspection cell is capable of detecting defects of less than half the width of a human hair.
Technology & Software
3 New Frontiers for Robotics and AI in 2024
Redefining the future of industrial robotics.
February 22, 2024
A worker prepares a Hexagon machine at Reata Engineering and Machine Works, Englewood, Colo., Feb. 15, 2024.
Technology & Software
Productivity Surge Helps Explain Economy's Surprising Resilience
Worker shortages have led many companies to invest in machines.
February 21, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 20 At 2 53 43 Pm
Technology & Software
Plus One Robotics Reaches 1 Billion Picks
The company said the achievement validates its automation technology in the supply chain.
February 20, 2024
Pflow (2)
Technology & Software
7 Challenges of Automating Multilevel Warehouses
Multilevel warehouses are becoming more common as distributors look to increase speed.
February 16, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 15 At 1 57 47 Pm
Technology & Software
Verusen Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program
The Amazon Web Services program provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.
February 15, 2024
I Stock 1185966770
Technology & Software
Adoption of a Digital Operations Platform is the Secret to Distributors Remaining Competitive
Solutions for distributors’ most acute pain points.
February 12, 2024
Boca Terry, an Acumatica customer.
Technology & Software
Seizing Opportunities for Growth and Innovation in 2024 and Beyond
Now is the time for distributors to reimagine tradition — and turn challenges into opportunities.
February 12, 2024
Ep79
Technology & Software
Security Breach: SBOMs, AI and the Crown Jewels
How prioritizing the wrong data and assets is leading to more cyber risk.
February 7, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 07 At 2 10 55 Pm
Technology & Software
Tompkins Solutions Announces Partnership with Soft Robotics
The companies aim to deliver AI-enabled technology to the logistics sector.
February 7, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 11 28 At 12 54 23 Pm 65663772e1ca9
Technology & Software
Schneider Electric Introduces Open Automation Infrastructure
The company partnered with Intel and Red Hat on the "Distributed Control Node" framework.
February 6, 2024
Ep78tnn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Tech Debt and the Unsexy Side of Cybersecurity
How the legacy of OT innovation contributes to cyber challenges.
February 1, 2024