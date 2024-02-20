Plus One Robotics Reaches 1 Billion Picks

The company said the achievement validates its automation technology in the supply chain.

Plus One Robotics
Feb 20, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 20 At 2 53 43 Pm
Plus One Robotics

SAN ANTONIO — Plus One Robotics, a provider of AI vision software and solutions for robotic parcel handling, announced that it has recorded over 1 billion successful picks across its fleet of parcel induction and depalletization robots.

This achievement cements Plus One Robotics as an industry leader, proving its robotic automation technology enhances supply chain productivity at an immense scale - not just in theory but in application.

"Reaching 1 billion picks is an incredible achievement that speaks to the trust that our customers have placed in our technology and to the hard work of our entire team," said Erik Nieves, co-founder and CEO of Plus One Robotics. "When we started Plus One Robotics, our vision was to create robotic solutions that would transform warehouse operations and relieve people from low-value tasks. Now, just a few years later, our systems are driving efficiency, accuracy and speed for some of the biggest brands in the world. Best of all, that's 1 billion picks that people didn't have to perform manually."

This milestone comes at a critical time for the logistics industry. The explosive growth of e-commerce, with online shopping now accounting for 20% of total retail globally and projected to reach 30% by 2030, places immense pressure on traditional fulfillment methods. Warehouses are struggling to keep pace with the ever-increasing volume and variety of orders, leading to inefficiencies, errors and rising costs.

Plus One Robotics addresses these challenges head-on with PickOne, its AI-powered vision software and Yonder, a cutting-edge human-in-the-loop remote supervisor service. Yonder provides real-time human oversight allowing remote Crew Chiefs to act as virtual co-pilots, expertly guiding robots through edge cases and complex situations, ensuring over 99% pick accuracy. This dynamic human-robot collaboration addresses rising labor costs and safety concerns in warehouses while also supporting rapid adaptation to new SKUs and products.

The data advantage of a billion images from all types of parcels and cases makes Plus One Robotics the ideal partner for scaling operations with confidence. Human-in-the-loop enables robots to learn new SKUs quickly and become more autonomous and intelligent over time.

"We are proving that humans and robots working collaboratively is the future of warehouse innovation," Nieves said. "I'm thrilled with what we've accomplished so far, but warehouse operators know this is just the beginning. There are a lot more use cases for robots in the warehouse; with our scale comes new innovations that will drive the next generation of robot applications."

Latest in Technology & Software
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
February 13, 2024
Pflow (2)
7 Challenges of Automating Multilevel Warehouses
February 16, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 15 At 1 57 47 Pm
Verusen Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program
February 15, 2024
I Stock 1185966770
Adoption of a Digital Operations Platform is the Secret to Distributors Remaining Competitive
February 12, 2024
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2024 02 15 At 1 57 47 Pm
Technology & Software
Verusen Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program
Screen Shot 2024 02 14 At 9 09 44 Am
Technology & Software
Blackline Safety Wins $2.7M Contract for Safety Monitors, Devices
I Stock 1185966770
Technology & Software
Adoption of a Digital Operations Platform is the Secret to Distributors Remaining Competitive
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Technology & Software
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
February 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 15 At 1 57 47 Pm
Technology & Software
Verusen Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program
The Amazon Web Services program provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.
February 15, 2024
I Stock 1185966770
Technology & Software
Adoption of a Digital Operations Platform is the Secret to Distributors Remaining Competitive
Solutions for distributors’ most acute pain points.
February 12, 2024
Boca Terry, an Acumatica customer.
Technology & Software
Seizing Opportunities for Growth and Innovation in 2024 and Beyond
Now is the time for distributors to reimagine tradition — and turn challenges into opportunities.
February 12, 2024
Ep79
Technology & Software
Security Breach: SBOMs, AI and the Crown Jewels
How prioritizing the wrong data and assets is leading to more cyber risk.
February 7, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 07 At 2 10 55 Pm
Technology & Software
Tompkins Solutions Announces Partnership with Soft Robotics
The companies aim to deliver AI-enabled technology to the logistics sector.
February 7, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 11 28 At 12 54 23 Pm 65663772e1ca9
Technology & Software
Schneider Electric Introduces Open Automation Infrastructure
The company partnered with Intel and Red Hat on the "Distributed Control Node" framework.
February 6, 2024
Ep78tnn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Tech Debt and the Unsexy Side of Cybersecurity
How the legacy of OT innovation contributes to cyber challenges.
February 1, 2024
Ep76tn
Technology & Software
What Happens When a Smart Torque Wrench Gets Hacked
Two recent vulnerabilities, one traditional and one frighteningly unique, could reshape industrial cybersecurity.
January 25, 2024
Ai Concept I Stock 1488283230
Technology & Software
Generative AI: 5 Risks for Distributors
No business wants to be on the trailing edge of a technological revolution — but distributors must be wary of unintended consequences.
January 23, 2024
Cloud
Technology & Software
Using the Cloud to Grow and Win
ROI-driven ways to become a "data-intelligent juggernaut" that stays competitive.
January 22, 2024
I Stock 1392300189
Technology & Software
Cutting Tool Orders Up 4.4% in November
Through 11 months, orders were 7.5% higher compared to the previous year.
January 19, 2024
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
Technology & Software
Industrial Cybersecurity Predictions for 2024 - Part 4
How regulatory actions, SBOMs and the ghosts of past vulnerabilities will shape cyber defense.
January 17, 2024
Cloud Data I Stock 1399936043
Technology & Software
Maximizing the Value of Data in ERP Software
Distributors have identified three key areas to empower their companies.
January 15, 2024
Intllectual Property
Technology & Software
Protecting IP in the Age of Industrial Espionage
A more highly connected enterprise means more potential exposure to your sensitive and proprietary data.
January 11, 2024