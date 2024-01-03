Graybar Picks DataXstream OMS+ for Sales, Order Management, Point of Sale

The platform will offer streamlined sales and order processing with omnichannel capabilities.

DataXstream LLC
Jan 3, 2024
Press Release Card Final

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — DataXstream LLC, an SAP solution provider focused on order management for sales and distribution, announced that Graybar, a leading North American distributor of high quality electrical, industrial, communications and data networking products, has selected OMS+ to transform its sales experience and provide a seamless transition to SAP S/4 while maintaining business continuity. 

Graybar was looking to modernize and streamline multiple legacy systems, including quote and order entry, and to improve its data visibility, automation and scalability capabilities. After working closely with their systems integrator, Graybar selected DataXstream’s OMS+ as the right solution to help them scale and modernize their front office and back-office order management capabilities.  

“Graybar is making substantial investments in technology as part of our strategic business transformation program,” said Graybar Vice President-Technology Mark Hirst. “As we deploy leading technology solutions, we are focused on optimizing our processes and empowering our people to achieve more. We believe that DataXstream OMS+ will help us streamline our processes and equip our employees with powerful capabilities to serve our customers and grow our business.”

OMS+ is a certified SAP Endorsed App that operates in real-time with SAP data and is built to facilitate multi-channel sales through process automation, data aggregation and an intuitive, easy-to-use interface. OMS+ will allow Graybar to:

  • Reduce technical debt
  • Increase efficiency and productivity
  • Support sales efforts with real-time data visibility and customer intelligence
  • Reduce sales onboarding time

Additionally, the OMS+ platform maintains SAP clean core standards while providing Graybar the ability to personalize to meet their business needs. OMS+ supports high speed transactions, in real-time, across multiple sales channels.

“Graybar is focused on improving processes and finding efficiencies as part of their larger digital strategy,” said Tim Yates, CEO of DataXstream. “Choosing OMS+ allows them to modernize sales and order management, prepares them with robust omnichannel capabilities and simplifies their upgrade from ECC to SAP S/4.”

