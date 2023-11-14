September 2023 Manufacturing Technology Orders Down, Still Above Historical Averages

Year-to-date orders were 13.8% lower than the first three quarters of 2022.

Association for Manufacturing Technology
Nov 14, 2023
I Stock 1468266144
iStock

McLEAN, Va. — New orders of manufacturing technology totaled $398.9 million in September 2023, according to the latest U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders Report published by AMR-The Association For Manufacturing Technology.

September orders declined 2.8% from August 2023 and 23.4% from September 2022. Year-to-date orders reached $3.64 billion, 13.8% lower than the first three quarters of 2022.

“Though 2023 orders are down, activity is still above long-term historical averages, indicating relative health overall,” said Douglas K. Woods, president of AMT. “We are still seeing strength in key industries, with contract machine shops, medical, and automotive continuing to invest heavily in manufacturing technology.”

Contract machine shops increased order value by nearly a third while units ordered grew by a much smaller degree. Similarly, manufacturers of medical supplies dramatically increased their overall spending. The automotive sector also continued to increase orders. Because of the longer production horizon as well as a sustained increase in demand for new vehicles, automotive manufacturers made capital spending investments despite labor challenges.

“The disparity in manufacturing technology investment across industries indicates that not all are paring back capital spending at once,” said Woods. “Industries that are spending healthily on manufacturing tech appear to be shifting expenditures toward highly automated machinery as evidenced by rising per-unit values.”

Though year-to-date orders have declined compared to a strong 2022, order levels are above historical averages, and there are pockets of strength in several industries. 

“Industries supported by high consumer demand and benefiting from long production timelines continued to be reliable customers of manufacturing technology,” said Woods. “We are detecting a shift in capital goods investment toward improving productivity through adoption of manufacturing technology automation.”

Latest in Technology & Software
Protecting Your Smart Factory Against Cyber Threats
Sponsored
Protecting Your Smart Factory Against Cyber Threats
November 9, 2023
Walter Press Release Automation Services
Walter Launches Automation Service
November 13, 2023
Ep64tn
Security Breach: This Is the Way ... to Beat Hackers
November 13, 2023
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Why AI Is Not Your Enemy
November 10, 2023
Related Stories
Walter Press Release Automation Services
Technology & Software
Walter Launches Automation Service
Screen Shot 2023 05 22 At 3 11 59 Pm 646bcc9bf0cb0
Technology & Software
PIP Adds TrusTrace for Sustainability Initiatives
Tech Talk I Stock 1370735423
Technology & Software
Winning a Competitive Advantage with Optimized Pricing
Improve the Accuracy of Demand Plans With Assumptions
Sponsored
Improve the Accuracy of Demand Plans With Assumptions
More in Technology & Software
How to Source and Define Business-Wide Assumptions
Sponsored
How to Source and Define Business-Wide Assumptions
This white paper investigates the structures and frameworks available to source and stimulate the thinking behind a company’s plans. Download Whitepaper >>
November 8, 2023
Ep64tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: This Is the Way ... to Beat Hackers
One of the good guys shares some AI tricks that can slow down and defeat threat actors.
November 13, 2023
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Technology & Software
Why AI Is Not Your Enemy
How this new tool can empower QC and supply chain teams to ensure compliance and preserve brand integrity.
November 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 22 At 3 11 59 Pm 646bcc9bf0cb0
Technology & Software
PIP Adds TrusTrace for Sustainability Initiatives
The platform will also help prove compliance with the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.
November 10, 2023
Steel King Pick Module Multi Level
Technology & Software
Engineered Racking: The Foundation of Warehouse Automation
Automated system speed and reliability depends on proper integration with types of steel racking.
November 6, 2023
Miketn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Criminal Organizations Know Manufacturing
Using hacker tactics against them by getting IT and OT on the same page.
November 3, 2023
Armistn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Patches, PLCs and Making it Harder for Hackers
The little things that can shore up cyber defenses and protect against evolving attack groups.
October 26, 2023
Geek Plus Robot Shuttle
Technology & Software
Company Debuts 'Industry's Tallest Mobile Robot' for Warehouse Automation
It can handle automated storage and retrieval of totes for picking, putaway and return handling.
October 25, 2023
Ep62tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Why AI is Your Biggest Threat and Most Powerful Asset
Artificial intelligence is an unrivaled cyber threat, but benefits are also emerging for the White Hats.
October 19, 2023
Tech Talk I Stock 1370735423
Technology & Software
Winning a Competitive Advantage with Optimized Pricing
Striking the essential balance between competitive prices and healthy margins.
October 17, 2023
Ep59tn
Video
Security Breach: The Ransomware Roller Coaster
How a dip in reported ransomware attacks could be disguising a push to target smaller manufacturers.
October 13, 2023
Ep61tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: 'There's A Train Wreck Coming'
Quantum Computing is not a future need - how it impacts (positively and negatively) everything you secure.
October 5, 2023
Infor CEO Kevin Samuelson and CTO Soma Somasundaram speak at the Infor Now welcome keynote in New Orleans on Wednesday, October 4.
Technology & Software
Infor Announces New Developer Portal and Program
Designed to provide developers with the tools to build applications on top of cloud ERP systems.
October 5, 2023
Infor
Technology & Software
Infor Introduces Enterprise Automation Solution to Help Companies Rapidly Scale Automation
Infor's automation suite now addresses front-end, decision and back-end automation.
October 4, 2023
Ep60 V2
Technology & Software
Security Breach: 'They're Hitting Everyone They Can'
How and why hackers are targeting smaller enterprises, and one organization's efforts to defend manufacturing.
September 29, 2023