Technology Outage Shuts Down Norfolk Southern's System

The network was restored by Monday evening, but the effects could linger for weeks.

Aug 29, 2023
A Norfolk Southern train in Pittsburgh, March 26, 2018.
A Norfolk Southern train in Pittsburgh, March 26, 2018.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Norfolk Southern railroad is recovering from a "hardware-related technology outage" that impacted its rail systems Monday, but there may be lingering effects for at least a couple of weeks.

The railroad said there is no indication that the outage was related to any cybersecurity incident.

All system functionality was restored by 7 p.m. Eastern on Monday, the company said, and it is bringing the rail network back online.

Norfolk has been in contact with its customers and is working Tuesday to get shipments where they need to be.

Norfolk Southern Corp., based in Atlanta, is in the crosshairs of federal regulators after a derailment in Ohio earlier this year led to a fiery, toxic chemical spill.

In a 143-page report this month, the Federal Railroad Administration said that Norfolk has made some improvements, but is nowhere near the "gold standard for safety." The railroad is too often only willing to meet minimum safety requirements, regulators said.

The agency has promised to conduct similar safety culture reviews at all the major freight railroads, including CSX, Union Pacific, BNSF, Canadian National and Canadian Pacific Kansas City, but it hasn't set a timeline for those reviews.

Congress and regulators have called for all the major freight railroads to make a number of changes to improve safety but proposed legislation has stalled in the Senate and failed to get started in the Republican-controlled House.

Latest in Technology & Software
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 48 06 Pm 631a2af9b74f8
Galco, Schaltbau to Host Battery Show Exhibit
August 28, 2023
Ep55tn
Security Breach: Knowing 'What Is Good'
August 24, 2023
Digital
Industrial Automation Hardware Market to Grow to $64B
August 22, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 48 06 Pm 631a2af9b74f8
Technology & Software
Galco, Schaltbau to Host Battery Show Exhibit
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 41 01 Pm 63c5a85de0891
Technology & Software
Blue Ribbon Fastener Adds Wireless Warehouse System
I Stock 1503034465
Technology & Software
Amazon Rolls out Generative AI for Product Reviews
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Technology & Software
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 48 06 Pm 631a2af9b74f8
Technology & Software
Galco, Schaltbau to Host Battery Show Exhibit
The electronics distributor said the partnership would bolster its market reach.
August 28, 2023
Ep55tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Knowing 'What Is Good'
Using data to break down silos, reverse engineer outcomes, and identify emerging threats like WormGPT.
August 24, 2023
Digital
Technology & Software
Industrial Automation Hardware Market to Grow to $64B
Manufacturers are adopting solutions with increasingly complex architectures.
August 22, 2023
Ep54
Technology & Software
Security Breach: 'The Edge Always Goes to the Attacker'
Embracing the "not if, but when" mindset when forming plans and selecting OT security tools.
August 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 41 01 Pm 63c5a85de0891
Technology & Software
Blue Ribbon Fastener Adds Wireless Warehouse System
The company said it is moving to a fully digitized Class-C component distribution workflow.
August 16, 2023
I Stock 1503034465
Technology & Software
Amazon Rolls out Generative AI for Product Reviews
The feature is designed to quickly summarize reviews from other customers.
August 15, 2023
Ep53tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Phishing Lessons and 'Shifting the Target'
How a global manufacturer learned from past attacks, and the most critical benefit of security tools.
August 10, 2023
Ep52tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Why OT Is 'Insecure by Design'
More than just making sure it works, OT technology needs security to be at the forefront of digital transformation.
August 4, 2023
Cyber Technology Security Protection Monitoring Concept, Advanced Cloud Data Security System, Futuristic Technology Background, 3d Rendering 1276687348 5400x3037 (1)
Technology & Software
3 Reasons to Focus More on Cyber Resilience than Compliance
The industry needs to move beyond the barriers that compliance can present in order to stay one step ahead of the criminals.
August 2, 2023
Ep51
Video
Security Breach: How Cloud Apps Are Elevating Malware Threats
Hackers are leveraging trusted sources like Google, Microsoft and Adobe to drop twice as much malware on manufacturing.
July 26, 2023
Computer Security And Hacking Concept Ransomware Virus Has Encrypted Data In Laptop Hacker Is Offering Key To Unlock Encrypted Data For Money 684726904 2130x1411 (1)
Technology & Software
The Long-Term Cost and Commitment of Ransomware Attacks
Cyberattacks in manufacturing have increased — here’s how cyber leaders can deploy defenses today.
July 24, 2023
I Stock 1396974629
Technology & Software
Put Customers First in Your Digital Transformation
Distribution is still a relationship business — but for many, the nature of that relationship has changed.
July 24, 2023
I Stock 1391408732
Business Technology
8 Laws of Successful Digital Transformation
Just 10% or fewer of digital transformation efforts are successful.
July 18, 2023
Hacker In Front Of His Computer 583818378 2142x1404
Technology & Software
Manufacturing Segments that Face the Greatest Cyber Risks
Even as cybersecurity strategies improve each year, the sophistication of attacks and capabilities of hackers continue to rise.
July 14, 2023
Ep50tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: AI - Use It or Lose
Evaluating the tools and technology needed to create and defend your data fortress.
July 14, 2023