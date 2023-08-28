Galco, Schaltbau to Host Battery Show Exhibit

The electronics distributor said the partnership would bolster its market reach.

Galco Industrial Electronics Inc.
Aug 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 48 06 Pm 631a2af9b74f8

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Galco Industrial Electronics Inc., a global distributor of industrial electronics and automation components, announced that it will co-exhibit with Schaltbau, the world's leading manufacturer of transportation technology, at the 2023 Battery Show North America.  

“Galco’s continued partnerships with our manufacturer partners continue to flourish with co-exhibiting at events like the Battery Show,” said Carla Caldwell, director of business development and supplier relations at Galco. “These investments in our company and strategies for partnering with manufacturers continue to fuel growth.”  

Galco carries Schaltbau's industry-leading C310 series of high-capacity AC and DC (bidirectional) contactors and LV series of high-power charging connectors and has just added the C294 series of double pole DC contactors.  

"We are happy to continue our strong relationship with Galco as they grow with us to expand product offerings across electric vehicle, charging station, and battery distribution markets with high technology products for the future of electromobility," said Carolyn Sauer, director of business development, automotive and e-mobility at Schaltbau North America.  

The Battery Show North America will be held at the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi, Michigan, Sept. 12 - 14; booth No. 2728.

Latest in Technology & Software
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 18, 2023
Ep55tn
Security Breach: Knowing 'What Is Good'
August 24, 2023
Digital
Industrial Automation Hardware Market to Grow to $64B
August 22, 2023
Ep54
Security Breach: 'The Edge Always Goes to the Attacker'
August 18, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 41 01 Pm 63c5a85de0891
Technology & Software
Blue Ribbon Fastener Adds Wireless Warehouse System
I Stock 1503034465
Technology & Software
Amazon Rolls out Generative AI for Product Reviews
I Stock 1396974629
Technology & Software
Put Customers First in Your Digital Transformation
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Technology & Software
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 18, 2023
Digital
Technology & Software
Industrial Automation Hardware Market to Grow to $64B
Manufacturers are adopting solutions with increasingly complex architectures.
August 22, 2023
Ep54
Technology & Software
Security Breach: 'The Edge Always Goes to the Attacker'
Embracing the "not if, but when" mindset when forming plans and selecting OT security tools.
August 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 41 01 Pm 63c5a85de0891
Technology & Software
Blue Ribbon Fastener Adds Wireless Warehouse System
The company said it is moving to a fully digitized Class-C component distribution workflow.
August 16, 2023
I Stock 1503034465
Technology & Software
Amazon Rolls out Generative AI for Product Reviews
The feature is designed to quickly summarize reviews from other customers.
August 15, 2023
Ep53tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Phishing Lessons and 'Shifting the Target'
How a global manufacturer learned from past attacks, and the most critical benefit of security tools.
August 10, 2023
Ep52tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Why OT Is 'Insecure by Design'
More than just making sure it works, OT technology needs security to be at the forefront of digital transformation.
August 4, 2023
Cyber Technology Security Protection Monitoring Concept, Advanced Cloud Data Security System, Futuristic Technology Background, 3d Rendering 1276687348 5400x3037 (1)
Technology & Software
3 Reasons to Focus More on Cyber Resilience than Compliance
The industry needs to move beyond the barriers that compliance can present in order to stay one step ahead of the criminals.
August 2, 2023
Ep51
Video
Security Breach: How Cloud Apps Are Elevating Malware Threats
Hackers are leveraging trusted sources like Google, Microsoft and Adobe to drop twice as much malware on manufacturing.
July 26, 2023
Computer Security And Hacking Concept Ransomware Virus Has Encrypted Data In Laptop Hacker Is Offering Key To Unlock Encrypted Data For Money 684726904 2130x1411 (1)
Technology & Software
The Long-Term Cost and Commitment of Ransomware Attacks
Cyberattacks in manufacturing have increased — here’s how cyber leaders can deploy defenses today.
July 24, 2023
I Stock 1396974629
Technology & Software
Put Customers First in Your Digital Transformation
Distribution is still a relationship business — but for many, the nature of that relationship has changed.
July 24, 2023
I Stock 1391408732
Business Technology
8 Laws of Successful Digital Transformation
Just 10% or fewer of digital transformation efforts are successful.
July 18, 2023
Hacker In Front Of His Computer 583818378 2142x1404
Technology & Software
Manufacturing Segments that Face the Greatest Cyber Risks
Even as cybersecurity strategies improve each year, the sophistication of attacks and capabilities of hackers continue to rise.
July 14, 2023
Ep50tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: AI - Use It or Lose
Evaluating the tools and technology needed to create and defend your data fortress.
July 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 24 At 1 53 43 Pm 641df1d86b280
Technology & Software
RS Adds 5 Suppliers to its Smart Manufacturing Solutions
The additions will provide robust data transmission, connectivity, safety, future-proof production and intuitive communication.
July 11, 2023