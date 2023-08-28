Galco, Schaltbau to Host Battery Show Exhibit

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Galco Industrial Electronics Inc., a global distributor of industrial electronics and automation components, announced that it will co-exhibit with Schaltbau, the world's leading manufacturer of transportation technology, at the 2023 Battery Show North America.

“Galco’s continued partnerships with our manufacturer partners continue to flourish with co-exhibiting at events like the Battery Show,” said Carla Caldwell, director of business development and supplier relations at Galco. “These investments in our company and strategies for partnering with manufacturers continue to fuel growth.”

Galco carries Schaltbau's industry-leading C310 series of high-capacity AC and DC (bidirectional) contactors and LV series of high-power charging connectors and has just added the C294 series of double pole DC contactors.

"We are happy to continue our strong relationship with Galco as they grow with us to expand product offerings across electric vehicle, charging station, and battery distribution markets with high technology products for the future of electromobility," said Carolyn Sauer, director of business development, automotive and e-mobility at Schaltbau North America.

The Battery Show North America will be held at the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi, Michigan, Sept. 12 - 14; booth No. 2728.