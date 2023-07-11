RS Adds 5 Suppliers to its Smart Manufacturing Solutions

The additions will provide robust data transmission, connectivity, safety, future-proof production and intuitive communication.

RS Group plc
Jul 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 24 At 1 53 43 Pm 641df1d86b280
RS

FORT WORTH, Texas – RS, a trading brand of RS Group plc and global omni-channel provider of industrial product and service solutions, has expanded its selection of smart manufacturing solutions with the addition of five new suppliers: HMS Industrial Networks, Lutronic, OptiFuse, Bosch Rexroth Technology and Beijer Electronics.

  • HMS Industrial Networks creates industrial information and communication technologies (ICT) designed to connect industrial devices to surrounding systems and the internet and facilitate communication with critical software. These hardware-meets-software (HMS) solutions are secure, reliable, and intelligent, often support wireless, cloud, and IIoT connectivity, and enable valuable data gathering and analytics that can help makers and users of industrial equipment increase productivity and sustainability. HMS Industrial Networks products are deployed in millions of industrial applications extending across the manufacturing, buildings, transportation, power and energy, and water and waste industries, including drives, robots, engines, and air conditioners. Solutions available at RS include industrial data communications products, connectors, antennas, wire and cable, power products, and test and measurement devices.
  • Lutronic, a sister company of the globally respected Lumberg Group connectivity company, which established the M12 circular connector as a global standard in the early 1980s, designs and develops connectors, wiring solutions, and sensors optimized for industrial automation applications, as well as corresponding passive distribution boxes and LED lights. Solutions available at RS include a variety of sensor and actuator wires and high-quality M8 and M12 connectors engineered for robust performance in power, signal, and data applications.
  • OptiFuse designs and manufactures quality, reliable, and economical overcurrent and over-voltage protection products that customers can trust to safeguard circuitry in consumer and industrial electronics applications and emergency, heavy-duty, recreational, and marine vehicles. In 2017, OptiFuse was recognized as one of the 25 best small companies in America. Since then, the company has earned eight consecutive spots on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies in America list and three on the Financial Times’ Fastest-Growing Companies in the Americas list. Solutions available at RS include fuses, circuit breakers, fuse holders, and terminal covers.
  • Bosch Rexroth Assembly Technology leverages decades of practical experience to deliver a sophisticated and versatile range of future-proof production solutions extending from flow racks and frames made of aluminum profiles to ergonomic assembly workstations and conveyor systems for fully automated manufacturing lines. Products available at RS include workstation solutions ranging from bolts and basic mechanical elements to height-adjustable workstations and chairs and LED system lamps.
  • Beijer Electronics designs and produces innovative, secure, and reliable hardware and software solutions used to connect people and technologies and optimize essential processes across a range of industries. Their portfolio of industrial HMI solutions enables intuitive operator communication and supports industrial automation solutions and digitalization efforts designed to accelerate automation. Beijer Electronics products available at RS include PLCs, HMIs, protocol converters, compact controllers, and connectors.
Latest in Technology & Software
Screen Shot 2023 03 24 At 1 53 43 Pm 641df1d86b280
RS Adds 5 Suppliers to its Smart Manufacturing Solutions
July 11, 2023
Ep49tn
Security Breach: Data that Will Identify and Defeat Hackers
June 30, 2023
Ep48tn
Security Breach: The Impressive and Terrifying Evolution of Ransomware Gangs
June 22, 2023
Training
Rethinking Workforce Training: Using Advanced Technology to Meet Today’s Workforce Needs
June 16, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1182469238
Technology & Software
Manufacturing Technology Orders Down 34%
I Stock 1470617656
Technology & Software
Proton.ai, Infor Announce Partnership
I Stock 1203138343
Technology & Software
Preventing Inventory Management Mistakes
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Technology & Software
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
July 12, 2023
Ep48tn
Business Technology
Security Breach: The Impressive and Terrifying Evolution of Ransomware Gangs
How hackers are targeting ERP systems and automating more attacks.
June 22, 2023
Training
Technology & Software
Rethinking Workforce Training: Using Advanced Technology to Meet Today’s Workforce Needs
The digital age has created a generation that's grown up in a world where technology is ubiquitous.
June 16, 2023
Ep47tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Humans, 'Promiscuous Devices' Creating More Threats
How increasingly complex attacks might demand taking humans out of the cybersecurity loop.
June 14, 2023
I Stock 1182469238
Technology & Software
Manufacturing Technology Orders Down 34%
The April numbers were the lowest in more than two years.
June 12, 2023
Ep46tn V2
Business Technology
Security Breach: Enemies at the Gate
Credential harvesting, backdoor attacks and staying on top of who or what is logging into your networks.
June 8, 2023
I Stock 1470617656
Technology & Software
Proton.ai, Infor Announce Partnership
The companies aim to optimize distributors' sales efforts.
June 7, 2023
Ep45tn
Business Technology
Security Breach: Why the Bad Guys Are Salivating Over Mfg.
Inside the resurgence of ransomware attacks and the rise of billion-dollar "unicorn" hacker gangs.
June 1, 2023
Galco's show will feature demonstration trucks and vehicles, like ABB's All-Compatible Experience (ACE) full-size tractor-trailer truck.
Technology & Software
Galco Hosts Electronics & Automation Show with ABB, Rittal
The show will focus on industrial electronics, automation products and demonstrations.
June 1, 2023
Cyber Technology Security Protection Monitoring Concept, Advanced Cloud Data Security System, Futuristic Technology Background, 3d Rendering 1276687348 5400x3037 (1)
Technology & Software
Investing in Zero-Trust Cybersecurity Infrastructure
A look at the benefits and top tools needed to implement it.
May 25, 2023
Securitybreachtn Ep44
Technology & Software
Security Breach: More than Security, Cyber Defense Is 'Life Safety'
Strategies for breaking down IT silos in learning how people, devices and networks can be attacked.
May 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 23 At 9 38 01 Am
Technology & Software
Volition Raises $11M to Scale 'the World's Largest Industrial Parts Marketplace'
The company says its data engine has uploaded and standardized an unprecedented amount of product content.
May 23, 2023
Opti Crib Main
Business Technology
How to Turn Your Warehouse into a Vending Machine
When distributors analyze their cost to serve versus vending revenue alone, "most will find out they’re underwater."
May 23, 2023
Ep43tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Making Hackers Pay (Literally)
Why cybersecurity is all about ROI, and other "unsexy" stuff on which to build your defenses.
May 18, 2023
Conveyors I Stock 1160031067
Technology & Software
Warehouse Management Systems Becoming the ‘Beating Heart’ of Distribution
And how the consequences of not using one can be significant.
May 17, 2023