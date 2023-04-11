Manufacturing Technology Orders Down Slightly in February

The amount of orders remained well above the historical average.

Association for Manufacturing Technology
Apr 11, 2023
I Stock 1180768860
iStock

McLEAN, Va. – New orders of manufacturing technology totaled $467.8 million in February 2023, according to the latest U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders Report published by AMT-The Association for Manufacturing Technology.

February 2023 orders were 33% above January 2023 and 1.6% below February 2022. Year-to-date orders for 2023 totaled $819.6 million, 10.7% below the first two months of 2022.

“This was the third-best February for manufacturing technology orders ever recorded, nearly 50% above the average value for February orders,” said Douglas K. Woods, president of AMT. “Although many had anticipated a recession to take hold at the beginning of 2023, we are not yet seeing that in the data, and while declining somewhat, manufacturing technology orders remain at a historically elevated level.”

Job shops, which typically represent the largest share of orders in a given month, maintained their orders at nearly the same level as January 2023, but their overall activity is down compared to this time last year. Both January and February 2023 data has shown that an increasing share of orders for manufacturing technology goes to OEMs and industry-specific suppliers. Of particular note, the automotive sector, fabricated metal products manufacturers, and railroad, ship, and other transportation manufacturers significantly increased their orders in February 2023.

“In a typical year, we see a dramatic increase in orders between February and March, which exceeds 35% on average,” said Woods. “For most of March, news of Silicon Valley Bank’s failure and fears of tightening credit conditions dominated the economic conversation, which may affect March 2023 order activity. Despite these fears, surveys of manufacturers show a broadly positive outlook for business conditions over the next 12 months.”

Latest in Technology & Software
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
March 31, 2023
Ep39tn
Security Breach: The Cybercriminal's Favorite Pastime
April 11, 2023
I Stock 1125792179
EDI vs. API: What Are They, and What Can They Do for Your Trucking Organization?
April 7, 2023
Ep37tn
Security Breach: Thinking Like the Bad Guy
March 23, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1125792179
Technology & Software
EDI vs. API: What Are They, and What Can They Do for Your Trucking Organization?
I Stock 1422843024
Technology & Software
How Technology Helps Manage Supply Chains Risks
I Stock 1181670972
Technology & Software
Motion Parent Announces Partnership with Google Cloud
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Technology & Software
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
March 31, 2023
I Stock 1125792179
Technology & Software
EDI vs. API: What Are They, and What Can They Do for Your Trucking Organization?
EDI and API each offer many benefits, but combining both into a single TMS provides even stronger data exchange capabilities.
April 7, 2023
I Stock 1422843024
Technology & Software
How Technology Helps Manage Supply Chains Risks
Knowing where vulnerabilities are is they key to handling risk and preventing losses.
March 28, 2023
I Stock 1181670972
Technology & Software
Motion Parent Announces Partnership with Google Cloud
The collaboration aims to accelerate the company's data, digital and technology initiatives.
March 23, 2023
Ep37tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Thinking Like the Bad Guy
Risk assessments must focus on "vulnerability bounties" and responses that close all the windows.
March 23, 2023
I Stock 160883049
Technology & Software
Must-Have ERP Features for Your Automotive Business
The auto industry is growing — but so is the competition.
March 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 22 At 2 22 23 Pm
Technology & Software
Verusen Debuts AI-Powered Supply Chain Business Intelligence
The system streamlines collaboration between procurement and operations.
March 22, 2023
Ep38tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Breaking Down the Dole Foods Ransomware Attack
The perfect storm of outdated tech, porous security on new platforms, and a lack of intel on recent hacks.
March 16, 2023
Mm1232
Technology & Software
Self-Driving Startup Seeks to Double Workforce
Gatik helps companies like Walmart and Georgia-Pacific with middle mile logistics.
March 16, 2023
Imbtn
Technology & Software
The Air Gap Lie and the Spectrum of Extortion
Connected OT security challenges and the cascading effect that makes industrial hacks so attractive.
March 9, 2023
Unnamed
Technology & Software
Wesco Forms Data Center Solutions Group
The new division will support Wesco’s hyperscale and multi-tenant data center customers.
March 1, 2023
Ep35tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Latest Ransomware Attacks Educate, then Humiliate
Breaching networks and stealing data isn't enough for Ransom House, but there are ways to keep them out.
February 28, 2023
Ep34tn
Business Technology
Security Breach: Hiding, Not Running from Hackers
Credential stuffing, authentication tokens and dark web marketplaces have helped spawn a new security solution: device cloaking.
February 21, 2023
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Technology & Software
The Road Ahead for OT Security
Organizations are making too little progress towards operational technology asset protection.
February 19, 2023
Automated Warehouse
Business Technology
Lighting the Path to Dark Warehouses
Advanced automation and fewer available workers are helping to generate momentum for this shift.
February 17, 2023