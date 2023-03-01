Wesco Forms Data Center Solutions Group

The new division will support Wesco’s hyperscale and multi-tenant data center customers.

Wesco International
Mar 1, 2023
Wesco

PITTSBURGH — Wesco International, a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, announced the formation of the Wesco Data Center Solutions group to provide customers with a wider range of services and solutions, including comprehensive data center lifecycle management.

As part of the evolution from Wesco’s recent acquisition of Rahi Systems Holdings Inc., a leading provider of global hyperscale data center solutions, the new team brings together complementary technologies, solutions and services on a global scale to support Wesco’s hyperscale and multi-tenant data center customers.

“Global data center customers provide dynamic and exciting business opportunities due to accelerating data consumption, increased adoption of the cloud, and ongoing demand for data storage and management,” said Bill Geary, executive vice president and general manager, Wesco Communications & Security Solutions. “As our data center clients increase their scale, footprint, scope and complexity, our ability to service them as the best tech-enabled supply chain solutions provider is paramount. With our new Wesco Data Center Solutions team, we provide more solutions and focused expertise around the clock and around the world.”

The new Wesco Data Center Solutions team will be led by Tarun Raisoni, senior vice president and general manager, one of Rahi Systems’ founding members. Comprised of Wesco and Rahi employees, the new group will work collaboratively with its global network of preferred suppliers, contractors, and integrators across industries to create differentiated value in the marketplace and offer an expanded product portfolio and enhanced data center lifecycle management services and solutions.

In conjunction with preferred partners, these offerings include data center design, product and technology procurement, supply chain and logistical services, construction and operational management services, and IT management as a service.

“Creating value for our customers and partners will be our top priority,” said Raisoni. “The data center industry requires a highly-specialized approach. We can now offer more dedicated resources and solutions that are designed to enhance the customer experience and provide superior value.”

