Manufacturing Technology Orders Total $5.5B in 2022; 3rd-Best Year on Record

Total orders were down 6% compared to the previous year.

Association for Manufacturing Technology
Feb 14, 2023
I Stock 1355381823
iStock

McLEAN, Va. – New orders of manufacturing technology totaled $434.1 million in December 2022, according to the latest U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders Report published by AMT-The Association For Manufacturing Technology.

December 2022 orders were down 1.7% from November 2022 and down 27% from December 2021.

Total orders for all of 2022 came to $5.54 billion, a 6% decrease from total orders in 2021.

“For yet another month in 2022, and now for the whole year, we can report that while orders were down, the manufacturing technology industry is doing great,” said Patrick W. McGibbon, chief knowledge officer at AMT. “The industry recorded its third-best year in 2022. Despite the reduction in orders from 2021, it is hard to find a negative story about the manufacturing technology industry. The recession that pundits have been predicting for months is now being termed a ‘rolling recession,’ where some industries grow while others contract at different rates. We in the manufacturing industry call that business as usual, and 2022 proved no different.”

The continued demand for capacity from domestic manufacturers was a critical driver in the success of 2022. Machine shops generally account for the largest share of orders in a given month, and their level of investment can be seen as a leading indicator of economic conditions. While they have modestly decreased orders from 2021 levels, machine shops are still nearly 23% over their 2019 order levels. Likewise, agricultural machinery manufacturers decreased orders in 2022 after a dramatic increase in 2021; however, the 2022 orders are still more than double their 2019 levels. Investment from the aerospace sector is situated for growth in 2023. While consistently growing the last two years, the annual averages between 2020 and 2022 are still about 7% short of their 2019 investment.

“Of the 27 customer industries tracked by USMTO, the number who are underperforming 2019 could almost be counted on a single hand,” said McGibbon. “Over the last two years, we have been pointing out potential hurdles that could upend the historic run of order activity. Each time, the industry responded by taking in more orders than expected, which is a testament to the health of the United States manufacturing sector and a great way to begin 2023.”

Latest in Technology & Software
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 10, 2023
Is540 1 Scenario 4
Cell Phones Add Safety Component
February 6, 2023
Kentn
Security Breach: People Are Part of the Damage
February 2, 2023
Legal Watch I Stock 1326233300
The Risks of Conducting Business Through Texting
January 25, 2023
Related Stories
Legal Watch I Stock 1326233300
Technology & Software
The Risks of Conducting Business Through Texting
Screen Shot 2023 01 24 At 1 25 55 Pm
Technology & Software
MRC Global Launches New Corporate Website
Screen Shot 2023 01 20 At 11 10 14 Am
Technology & Software
BSA, PTDA Launch Product Data Platform
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Technology & Software
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 31, 2023
Kentn
Business Technology
Security Breach: People Are Part of the Damage
"All of us can be tricked." Why aligning cybersecurity strategies with the people implementing them is just as important as the assets being protected.
February 2, 2023
Legal Watch I Stock 1326233300
Technology & Software
The Risks of Conducting Business Through Texting
Not so "LOL."
January 25, 2023
Ep30tn V2
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Because Hackers Are Working Harder
Ransomware amounts are escalating, malware attacks are growing and recovery times are getting longer. But solutions are on the way.
January 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 24 At 1 25 55 Pm
Technology & Software
MRC Global Launches New Corporate Website
The redesign updates the site’s look and feel, usability, and navigation.
January 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 20 At 11 10 14 Am
Technology & Software
BSA, PTDA Launch Product Data Platform
The PIE Technology Platform will advance industrial partnerships and e-commerce capabilities.
January 20, 2023
Supply Chain Edi I Stock 1371563638
Technology & Software
Expand Beyond EDI Customer Compliance
Checking the EDI box for the sake of your biggest customers should not be the end of the EDI journey for your business.
January 20, 2023
Accsecuritybreachtn
Video
Security Breach: Industry Gets a D+ Cybersecurity Grade
But the good news is that the white hats are catching up.
January 17, 2023
I Stock 1316693862
Technology & Software
Tackling the Top Challenges in Business Payments
Electronic payments and digital systems further complicate an already complex operation.
January 11, 2023
I Stock 1329636649
Technology & Software
How to Power Your Business with Modern Analytics
To truly master data, companies must move beyond predictive analytics.
January 11, 2023
I Stock 1069360792
Technology & Software
Manufacturing Technology Orders Down Nearly One-Third in November
The year-to-date total is now behind the previous year's pace.
January 9, 2023
Rockwelltn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: The Benefits of Being a Target
Why battling alert fatigue, understanding dormant footholds and developing a risk tolerance are key to cyber defense in 2023.
January 4, 2023
Ep28tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: The Little Things that Continue to Be Cyber Killers
It all starts with basic, access-limiting strategies that must evolve as hackers get more sophisticated.
December 21, 2022
Hacker In Front Of His Computer 583818378 2142x1404
Supply Chain
Creating Resilience Against Future Supply Chain Attacks
Cyber criminals are evolving and growing the complexity of their supply chain attacks, and gaining a frightening amount of access.
December 16, 2022
Ep27tn
Video
Security Breach: The Good Guys Are Losing
How the industrial sector must unite before a "Pearl Harbor" type of cyberattack occurs.
December 12, 2022