BSA, PTDA Launch Product Data Platform

CHICAGO — The Bearing Specialists Association and the Power Transmission Distributors Association announced the launch of the PIE Technology Platform (PIE), a cloud-based platform giving manufacturers and distributors of industrial products access to the most comprehensive catalog for the exchange of rich content product information.

The essential tool for channel partners, PIE provides efficient and seamless communication of accurate, real-time information, strengthening collaboration and advancing e-commerce sales. PIE ensures end customers have access to the most accurate and reliable product information.

With 24/7/365 access to PIE-compliant manufacturer partner content, distributors can map rich product data to their company-specific PIM system, using an automated tool. The single, secure and standard platform is only accessible to authorized distributor partners, ensuring manufacturers can protect and maintain product data ownership. Both manufacturers and distributors benefit from reduced errors and staff time spent correcting inaccurate or outdated content.

“PIE is a tremendous advancement for the PT/MC industry, setting a new standard for how manufacturers and distributors conduct business,” says PTDA President Mike McLain of Allied Bearing & Supply Inc. “PIE not only strengthens collaboration between channel partners but provides a competitive edge in an increasingly crowded digital marketplace.”

“Now more than ever manufacturers and distributors need tools and strategies that simplify the exchange of product content,” said Todd Hamlin, BSA President, DXP Enterprises. “Building a comprehensive catalog of product attributes and images via the PIE Technology Platform meets that need while creating new efficiencies and opportunities for significant digital sales growth.”

PIE launched in 2021 and features 22 bearings categories. New for 2023, PIE will introduce belt drives, chains and sprockets, linear bearings, seals and bearing accessories and tools. An additional eight product categories are planned, including shaft couplings, iron sheaves, conveyors & material handling, gearing, adjustable speed drives, motor/motion control, clutches & brakes and motors.