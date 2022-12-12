1sourcevend Launches New API

Provides seamless data integration between ERP systems and vending software.

1sourcevend
Dec 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 12 At 2 14 49 Pm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 1sourcevend, a provider of simple, flexible and affordable inventory control solutions including proprietary software 1sourcelive, has launched a new application program interface.

The new API acts as a data exchange medium between a business’s ERP systems and vending solutions from 1sourcevend, resulting in seamless communication and real-time updates between programs. 

“When it comes to creating a scalable inventory management program, the smooth and accurate transfer of data between two systems is absolutely imperative,” said Mark Hill, president of 1sourcevend. “This API allows our customers to seamlessly pull the exact data they need right when they need it, all at no extra cost to them.”

1sourcevend’s new API offers distributors: 

  • Seamless transfer of data from the vending software 1sourcelive to the distributor’s ERP
  • No time-consuming and expensive custom development work
  • Available as part of our base offering at no extra charge

1sourcevend works with distributors to provide inventory management solutions to industrial end-users, helping them strengthen customer relationships, increase customer stickiness and grow wallet share. 1sourcevend’s user-friendly software and variety of delivery options can profitably provide inventory control for low- and high-cost disposable and reusable items. 

When combined with 1sourcevend’s powerful 1sourcelive software and flexible vending and inventory management solutions, 1sourcevend’s new API enables distributors and their customers to experience improvements in inventory management, including lower carrying costs, reduced shrinkage, improved regulatory compliance and improved forecasting.

Latest in Technology & Software
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
November 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 07 At 1 32 50 Pm
Vallen Partners with Datanomix
December 7, 2022
Iot
7 Ways Product Roadmap Management Software Helps Manufacturers
December 1, 2022
I Stock 1349338739
How AI Improves Locations in Industrial Environments
November 28, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 12 07 At 1 32 50 Pm
Technology & Software
Vallen Partners with Datanomix
I Stock 1400887480
Technology & Software
Amazon Web Services Announces AWS Supply Chain
I Stock 1349338739
Technology & Software
How AI Improves Locations in Industrial Environments
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Technology & Software
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
November 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 07 At 1 32 50 Pm
Technology & Software
Vallen Partners with Datanomix
The agreement will enable Vallen to provide Datanomix software to its manufacturing customers.
December 7, 2022
Hacker In Front Of His Computer 583818378 2142x1404
Technology & Software
Reducing Cyber Risk and Protecting Against a ‘Perfect Storm’
More than best practices, cybersecurity is about understanding the risks an organization is facing, and the level of risk it can handle.
December 2, 2022
I Stock 1400887480
Technology & Software
Amazon Web Services Announces AWS Supply Chain
The app automatically combines and analyzes data across multiple supply chain systems.
December 1, 2022
Iot
Technology & Software
7 Ways Product Roadmap Management Software Helps Manufacturers
Software platforms are growing to make every part of running a large company easier.
December 1, 2022
I Stock 1349338739
Technology & Software
How AI Improves Locations in Industrial Environments
A new project aims to take advantage of both cloud and edge computing.
November 28, 2022
Ep25tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Embracing the Devil Inside
Simple tactics for winning the battle against opportunistic hackers and their increasingly sophisticated attacks.
November 22, 2022
I Stock 1415186993
Technology & Software
Three Principles for Success in Deploying AI
Without taking the proper steps, your business could fail to see the largest possible ROI.
November 18, 2022
Rackspacetn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: If You Have Data and Money, You're Vulnerable
A lack of digital security expertise has combined with an abundance of industrial sector data to create a perfect storm for hackers.
November 16, 2022
I Stock 1311253708
Technology & Software
The Rise of the Warehouse Execution System
Automation is only as effective as the software that controls it.
November 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 09 At 1 37 04 Pm
E-Commerce
Century HVAC Improves Automation, Visibility with E-Commerce Platform
The company now offers customers an easier, faster way to purchase products.
November 9, 2022
Online Safety And Security
Technology & Software
Top Cyber Threat Predictions for 2023
Safeguarding against cloud security threats means learning about them, and preparing for each type of attack.
November 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 1 27 13 Pm
Technology & Software
Honeywell Launches Software Solution
The system helps improve asset performance, lower maintenance costs and enhance productivity.
November 3, 2022
Fortna Sized
Technology & Software
Merged FORTNA, MHS Global to Combine Under FORTNA Name
The companies bring together decades of experience in the design, development and delivery of omni-channel and parcel distribution solutions.
November 1, 2022
Ep22tn New
Technology & Software
Security Breach: "Everyone's Got a Plan, Until They Get Punched in the Face"
Darknet Diaries host offers perspective on lifting the veil of secrecy surrounding cyberattacks.
October 28, 2022