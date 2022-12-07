Vallen Partners with Datanomix

The agreement will enable Vallen to provide Datanomix software to its manufacturing customers.

Vallen, Datanomix
Dec 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 07 At 1 32 50 Pm

NASHUA, N.H. — Datanomix, maker of the industry’s only Automated Production Intelligence software platform, on Tuesday announced a partnership with Vallen to offer the Datanomix software solution to its wide range of manufacturing customers.

Datanomix is well known for its No Operator Input approach to production monitoring. The partnership enables Vallen to offer the Datanomix solution to industrial customers seeking improvements as part of Industry 4.0 and industrial automation initiatives.

“We are excited to welcome Vallen into the Datanomix Partners Program,” said John Joseph, CEO of Datanomix. “It’s clear that selling new technology to manufacturing customers requires a deep and successful history of selling value-added solutions. Vallen is a respected brand in the industrial market. They can now have conversations about adding a new layer of value by introducing our LIVE production intelligence software to the portfolio of solutions.”

As part of the reseller program, Datanomix will train Vallen’s Metalworking customer-facing team on selling, installing, and supporting its customers, with comprehensive information on the Datanomix platform and its benefits for precision manufacturers.

“Several machine monitoring companies are selling basic utilization services to manufacturers today. We carefully evaluated the contenders and selected Datanomix for its true real-time job insights and ability to translate job performance to business impact. This aligns with Vallen’s mission of creating value for our customers,” said Chuck Delph, CEO of Vallen. “The information presented by Datanomix accelerates time to information, shortens corrective action cycles, and directly impacts decision-making at exactly the right time. As Vallen focuses on innovation and our leadership position in metalworking solutions, we are truly excited to be offering Datanomix to our customers.”

The Datanomix solution automates the collection and analysis of manufacturing data and delivers deep insights into production performance, both in real-time and over time. Designed for growth-oriented precision manufacturers, the Datanomix platform delivers industry-leading innovation of manufacturing productivity with No Operator Input™ without burdening the end user with cumbersome analysis or data crunching.


