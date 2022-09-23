Moblico, LeadSmart Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership

The agreement will enable wholesale distributors to gain deep insights into customers and accelerate revenue growth.

LeadSmart Technologies
Sep 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 23 At 1 32 14 Pm

KANSAS CITY, Mo., and SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — LeadSmart Technologies, a leader in the cloud-based CRM, channel collaboration, and customer intelligence market, and Moblico, the premier innovator of mobile engagement solutions tailored to the needs of wholesale distributors, jointly announced a strategic partnership and technology integration.

Moblico provides a comprehensive mobile communication, commerce and marketing platform to wholesale distributors and manufacturers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Latin America and Europe. Moblico’s technology includes integrated solutions for mobile messaging, native custom branded mobile applications, data-driven segmentation, automated notifications from ERP systems, integrations with leading e-commerce software providers, geo-fencing and beacon targeting, instant mobile payment and much more. 

LeadSmart has integrated its innovative Channel Cloud SaaS platform with Moblico’s marketing engagement platform enabling engagement actions, customer journeys and mobile conversations to be synced, tracked and analyzed directly within LeadSmart Channel Cloud. Wholesale distributors can also publish powerful LeadSmart CRM features directly into custom branded native mobile apps produced by Moblico. 

“For more than a decade, our mission has been to help distributors use mobile technologies to improve the customer experience and drive increased sales. We bring an unmatched level of experience and know-how to the market. We’ve helped companies who have fallen behind in developing a digital-mobile strategy to quickly bridge the technology gap, and leapfrog ahead to where their customers want them to be,” said Moblico CEO Pierre Barbeau. “By partnering with LeadSmart, Moblico can now offer a full stack solution to our customers that seamlessly incorporates modern CRM and customer intelligence within the Moblico platform. The LeadSmart offering is different from typical CRM software systems because it was created and developed by industry veterans to meet the specific needs of distributors and manufacturers."

LeadSmart Channel Cloud combines an innovative CRM with a robust Customer Intelligence solution that has been designed and developed specifically for distribution companies. LeadSmart Channel Cloud enables manufacturers and distributors to have visibility and accountability into sales, marketing, account planning, full line selling, and customer expansion and includes other purpose-built tools that help both sales teams and leadership have insights into business opportunities and drive revenue growth. 

“By connecting the LeadSmart Channel Cloud platform with the Moblico mobile engagement solution we can provide much deeper insights and business intelligence to our customers that can help them spotlight revenue growth opportunities and provide a superior customer experience,” said LeadSmart co-founder and CEO Kevin Brown. “After over 30 years in the wholesale distribution industry, I understand the challenges industrial distribution companies have in managing new business opportunities. Our partnership with Moblico is exciting for us as we share the same core focus of achieving outcome-oriented results vs just providing more software."

LeadSmart Channel Cloud incorporates a pre-built app architecture that revolves around eight critical business metrics, including sales, marketing, leads, opportunities and deals, partner relationships, activities, and customer expansion resulting in rapid implementation and early ROI.

