WrangleWorks Makes its Data Analysis Platform Open-Source

"Wrangles Python" reduces the amount of knowledge and code required to enrich data.

WrangleWorks
Sep 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 23 At 1 12 20 Pm

AUSTIN, Texas — WrangleWorks, a provider of tools to automate data work, has open-sourced its Wrangles Python package.

Wrangles dramatically reduces the Python knowledge and code required to clean and semantically enrich data.

“Wrangles provides configurable transformations and recipes for data enrichment and automation,” said WrangleWorks CTO Chris Ince. “Wrangles are defined and run using an intuitive, low-code configuration syntax that requires only the most basic knowledge of Python. With Wrangles, virtually anyone can automate data preparation and integration.”

With Wrangles, “citizen wranglers” can:

  • Extract meaningful information from unstructured text
  • Format and standardize data quickly
  • Classify data into categories and hierarchies using machine learning modelsMap and move data from one system to another
  • Translate text accurately between languages

Wrangles was built to provide the clean, enriched data required by modern analytical and e-commerce applications.  It replaces manual data cleaning methods, which cannot keep pace with such large, dynamic systems. Wrangles can be used freely by citizen wranglers to automate all facets of data work, including applying application-specific semantics.

The Wrangles Python package is available on github and pypi.org.

Latest in Technology & Software
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 23 At 1 12 20 Pm
WrangleWorks Makes its Data Analysis Platform Open-Source
September 23, 2022
Online Safety And Security
The Top 8 Cyber Threats Facing Manufacturers
September 12, 2022
Erp
How to Modernize Your Aging ERP Without Disruption
September 8, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 09 23 At 1 32 14 Pm
Technology & Software
Moblico, LeadSmart Announce Strategic Partnership
Screen Shot 2022 09 19 At 1 44 10 Pm
Technology & Software
Motion Ai Launches New Website
I Stock 1312417792
Technology & Software
New to Digitization?
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Technology & Software
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
Ep20tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: The Cloud is on Fire - Promise vs. Problem
Embracing the efficiencies of cloud networks without fearing the data vulnerabilities they create.
September 19, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 19 At 1 44 10 Pm
Technology & Software
Motion Ai Launches New Website
The MRO distributor established Motion Ai earlier this year.
September 19, 2022
I Stock 1312417792
Technology & Software
New to Digitization?
The top three benefits — and hidden pitfalls — of data analytics.
September 19, 2022
Online Safety And Security
Technology & Software
The Top 8 Cyber Threats Facing Manufacturers
As cyber attacks continue to escalate, here are the tricks to avoid and some tips for combating them.
September 12, 2022
Erp
Technology & Software
How to Modernize Your Aging ERP Without Disruption
ERPs have now become even more critical to manufacturers.
September 8, 2022
I Stock 1353482432
Technology & Software
Managing the Supply Chain: More Accurate Information Is the Key
Customers are demanding more and more information — and penalizing suppliers that cannot provide it.
September 1, 2022
Ep19tn
Video
Security Breach: When Cyber Gangs 'Get Loud'
Prevention and response strategies for groups like LockBit and Dynamite Panda, which have been launching over 70K attacks every day.
August 31, 2022
Mfg Data
Technology & Software
Leveraging Technology to Turn Risks into Advantages
Today's industrial sector demands business agility and innovation, which means taking advantage of systems that turn data into action.
August 31, 2022
Ep18tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Lessons Learned from DarkSide and the Solar Winds Hack
How the industrial sector has unknowingly expanded their attack surface and created more cybersecurity challenges.
August 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 1 34 37 Pm
Technology & Software
Allied Electronics Introduces 4 New Suppliers
The additions expand its line of industrial automation and control cabinet solutions.
August 24, 2022
Hacker In Front Of His Computer 583818378 2142x1404
Technology & Software
Addressing Vulnerabilities at Each Stage of a Cyberattack
Ignoring these soft spots can put your entire network, and all its data, at risk.
August 18, 2022
Drone Express Center Of Innovation 22 07 19 Jp V1 5
Technology & Software
Winsupply Postpones Inaugural Drone Flight
The event was pushed back due to inclement weather.
August 8, 2022
President Joe Biden attends an event to support legislation that would encourage domestic manufacturing and strengthen supply chains for computer chips in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, March 9, 2022, in Washington. A bill to boost semiconductor production in the United States is making its way through the Senate and is a top priority of the Biden administration. It would subsidize computer chip manufacturers through grants and tax breaks when they build or expand chip plants in the U.S.
Technology & Software
Senate Advances Bill to Boost Semiconductor Industry
The bill attracted support from lawmakers in both parties who say the investment is critical to U.S. innovation.
July 27, 2022
Ep17tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: The Growing (and Frightening) Complexity of Ransomware Groups
An inside look at double extortion tactics, initial access brokers, hacker recruitment, and more.
July 25, 2022