Motion Ai Launches New Website

The MRO distributor established Motion Ai earlier this year.

Motion Industries Inc.
Sep 19, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 19 At 1 44 10 Pm
Motion Industries Inc.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Motion Industries on Monday announced the launch of the new Motion Ai website, ai.motion.com.

Announced in Feb. 2022, the Motion Ai business group unifies acquired technical companies, including Applied Machine and Motion Control (AMMC), Axis New England/Axis New York, BRAAS, F&L Industrial Solutions, Integro Technologies, Kaman Automation, Meier Transmission and Numatic Engineering.

The new and growing website reflects the unity of these legacy brands and showcases Motion Ai’s broad, technical capabilities with a clean, modern design that is easy to navigate. The resources page contains educational videos, a blog with informational articles and a document library, including product specs and other descriptors to help users with their technical applications. The industries page narrows the focus so users can quickly find potential solutions to meet their specific needs.

The products page allows users to search anything automation-related, from motion control to pneumatics to sensors, while the information on the solutions page ranges from automation and process to machine vision and robotics. In these spaces, users can easily research and source diverse products and explore Motion Ai’s wide range of solution capabilities.

For custom assistance at any technical level, website users can access a complete and comprehensive team of experts, such as engineers regarding product or system design, and industry-segment specialists with ultra-focused expertise.

“The new Motion Ai website provides more innovative resources and enhanced information for users who want to learn anything and everything automation, robotics and motion control,” said Aurelio Banda, Motion’s senior vice president, Automation Intelligence. “As an automation industry leader, Motion Ai delivers consistent, relevant news and trends via this new website, while allowing for rapid-response functionality. We also look forward to launching a contemporary eCommerce platform in the near future.”

“Blending the acquired technical brands under Motion Ai has been a huge success, and the resulting synergies are a major benefit for our customers," said Motion President Randy Breaux. "Now, this new website makes assistance and solutions more accessible than ever for users who want to optimize automation and IIoT in their organizations.”

