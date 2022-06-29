NetSuite Gives Associations, Buying Groups Exclusive ERP Resources, Pricing

The new initiative will provide educational events, networking opportunities and exclusive discounts.

Jun 29th, 2022
Ranga Bodla, Oracle NetSuite
Screen Shot 2022 06 29 At 1 39 18 Pm

AUSTIN, Texas — Associations and buying groups bring collective minds and resources together for organizations experiencing similar business challenges. To support associations and buying groups and the important role they play, Oracle NetSuite on Tuesday announced the NetSuite Associations and Buying Groups Program.

The new initiative will provide access to an engaged and growing number of businesses and valuable benefits through educational events, networking opportunities and exclusive group discounts.

The suite tools for growth

With the new program, associations and buying groups can stay up-to-date on industry developments and expand their professional networks and business partnerships. Members will benefit from:

  • An exclusive discount: Members can take advantage of pre-negotiated pricing for NetSuite and related services. 
  • Educational resources: Members will have access to ongoing opportunities to learn best practices for business growth at annual industry meetings. 
  • Industry networking: Members can connect with a broad network of businesses, including our expansive partner network, that are available to discuss opportunities and industry challenges.
  • Streamlined communication and support: Members will have a central point of contact for questions and escalations. 

Participating associations and buying groups

NetSuite Associations and Buying Groups Program has a broad group of participating organizations, including:

“NetSuite and their team bring an enormous amount of knowledge and experience to the table. And their renowned and innovative system is designed to be both simple and flexible for our retailers,” said Aaron Bundschuh, chief digital and technology officer for Nationwide Marketing Group. “In order for our members to thrive on their own terms, they need access to the right tools that help them run their businesses more efficiently and effectively. Our partnership with NetSuite provides them with just that.”

For more information about the NetSuite Associations and Buying Groups Program, visit here or email associations_us_grp@oracle.com.

