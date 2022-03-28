Brady Secures License to Honeywell Global Shutter Barcode Technology

MILWAUKEE — Brady Corp. announced Friday that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Honeywell International Inc. to license Honeywell-patented technology related to the use of its global shutter technology in barcode scanning devices.

Under terms of the license, Brady has agreed to pay an annual royalty to Honeywell to license Honeywell patents that cover global shutter technology in barcode scanners.

“We are thrilled to have been able to secure a license to Honeywell’s global shutter patent portfolio. Having access to this extremely valuable technology has been a goal of Brady’s for many years," said Russell Shaller, president of identification solutions at Brady. "Brady respects the intellectual property rights of other companies and, as a result, approached Honeywell to secure a license to Honeywell’s global shutter technology prior to manufacturing and releasing products that included that technology. Brady’s industrial customers will see recognizable improvements in Brady’s products as a direct result of this groundbreaking technology.”

Shaller also touted the benefits of the global shutter technology to customers.

“For many years, companies, including Brady, relied on rolling shutter technology in barcode scanners. In the early 2000s, Honeywell developed a global shutter technology that is inherently faster for highspeed barcode scanning," Shaller said. "Honeywell’s patented global shutter technology has significant advantages over rolling shutter, including improved motion tolerance, faster barcode reading, and increased versatility. Because of the global shutter technology, Brady’s industrial customers will be able to scan barcodes more efficiently and operate Brady’s products in a wider range of environments and situations.”

“Our barcode scanning engines with their patented global shutter technology makes it an ideal fit for the next generation of handheld devices, mobile payments, scanners and more. Their design makes them a versatile option for customers from retail and healthcare to supply chain and warehouses to effortlessly handle the volume of scanning intensive applications require," added Kevin Dehoff, president of Honeywell’s productivity services and solutions business. "Honeywell’s agreement with Brady confirms the value of our patent portfolio and the importance of our innovations to the products offered in the industry that help our customers meet their business needs.”



