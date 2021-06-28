Mid-Market Distributor Software Provider SalesPad Rebrands as Cavallo, Launches New Offerings

The new brand name supports the company’s aggressive product expansion and strategic move into distribution business intelligence.

Jun 28th, 2021
Cavallo (formerly SalesPad)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Cavallo, the only technology provider delivering on-premises and cloud solutions specifically for mid-market distributors, announced Monday it has rebranded from SalesPad. The new brand name supports the company’s aggressive product expansion and strategic move into distribution business intelligence.

Alongside the brand launch, the company will introduce its Distribution Cloud platform to arm distributors with the tools necessary to reach their full potential in the midst of intense competition and market demands. Built on the success of nearly 20 years serving distributors, Cavallo’s new platform is tailor-made to help distributors win in today’s economy. 

“The distribution industry has changed more in the past five years than it had in the previous 20 and the pace of change is accelerating. Since our founding we have helped our customers achieve dramatic operational and financial gains by providing tools that just work for distribution,” said Mike Biwer, chief executive officer of Cavallo. “As we listened to our customers considering a move to the cloud, it was clear that today’s leading ERP and CRM providers were not meeting distributor-specific needs. ” 

Cavallo's Distribution Cloud platform provides the capabilities distributors need to reach their full potential, delivered through three product families: 

  • Execution: New cloud-based products designed to increase efficiency, improve customer satisfaction and grow revenues by providing sales and customer service teams with user-friendly tools to manage customers, generate quotes, create orders, and generate approvals. 
  • Control: Workflow management solutions made to accelerate the customer-to-cash cycle and expand gross margin. With Control, distributors can tame business complexity with configurable, distribution-specific processes and approval paths, supported by smart automation. 
  • Intelligence: Distribution analytics capabilities, built to support proactive, data-driven decisions to optimize distribution operations. Enabled by real-time visibility and bolstered by historical context, distributors will be alerted to bottlenecks as they are initially forming, allowing managers to address issues before they become problems. 

“Our new Distribution Cloud platform raises the bar for those customers ready to move to the cloud,”said Matt Abbott, chief strategy officer of Cavallo. “That said, we recognize that many distributors prefer to keep their infrastructure on-premises for the foreseeable future. With the promise to meet distributors wherever they are in their digital journey, Cavallo will continue to invest heavily in our flagship on-premises platform, while providing multiple paths to the cloud for companies with varying time horizons and risk profiles.” 

Cavallo Distribution Cloud will be released in early Q4 2021 with an initial focus on distributors running or considering the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central ERP. Leveraging the company’s new unified ERP framework, Cavallo will quickly expand Distribution Cloud into other ERP ecosystems. 

Founded in 2003 as SalesPad, Cavallo is the only technology provider built by distributors to exclusively serve mid-market distributors with a suite of on-premises and cloud-based software solutions. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, Cavallo delivers technology and services that help mid-market distributors gain unprecedented insight into their distribution operations, optimize and accelerate the customer-to-cash lifecycle, improve customer relationships and enhance profitability. Its mission is to help every distributor on the planet harness the power of a solution tailored to their precise processing and operational needs, engineered to surface critical data to guide strategy and company growth, no matter where they are in their digital transformation.

