Increasing Your Supply Chain Security Through Mobile Data Collection

Creating an efficient and protected supply chain inventory has never been more important. But in a world driven by maximum output and a digitally optimized environment, how do you ensure your data remains secure?

You know that a more agile and resilient supply chain requires automation and increased visibility. It also necessitates compliance and data security. The supply chains of the future will need an increased cybersecurity investment to remain at the top of their game.

When operating in a mobile environment, the first step is to ensure the technology you choose, like mobile barcoding and data collection, allows you to meet or even enhance your data security with confidence. Here are a few tips to help improve your security protocols using mobile data collection.

Pay Attention to the Technology You Choose

Security begins by examining your mission critical business systems and the data housed within those systems. Pay specific attention to how that data moves from your employees and into the system.

Once you’re ready to adopt or enhance mobile automation technology options, make sure to research their security capabilities. Your mobile technology solutions should enhance your data security strategies, instead of putting you more at risk. Mobile data collection software, for instance, transmits sensitive data to your ERP system. The best solution providers will protect that data at all stages, whether it’s in transit or at rest, decreasing potential vulnerability exposure.

In addition, make sure you have basic cybersecurity hygiene in place across your enterprise. Your mobile technology should:

Serve as a proxy, meaning software or apps only connect to what your employees need for their job and nothing else.

Utilizes safeguards such as single sign-on (SSO) and traffic encryption.

Have the ability to whitelist devices you connect to with unique identities.

Secure data through encryption when connecting a device to the network.

These proactive strategies, coupled with the right mobile technology partner, can help you be prepared for potential security threats.

Understand the Impact of Your Data

Your systems carry important information that can be extremely damaging if placed in the wrong hands. That’s why many organizations are choosing a zero trust environment. This translates to understanding how users access critical data and how that data is secured.

Mobile automation technology should support a zero trust environment through a number of strategies, including:

Multi-factor authentication

Defined mobile users

Control over what roles someone has access to, what applications they see, and who logs on where

By protecting your data this way, you can be confident that access to your data is secure across the organization.

Use Containerized Data

When you utilize mobile solutions, there’s potential to leave data exposed for prolonged periods of time. That’s why it’s best practice to move data off-device and into your business systems quickly.

By using containerized data, you can protect your data, especially when it's at rest. Data at rest occurs when a device is offline, leaving the information on the device itself. Trusted mobile data collection technologies with advanced security protocols will be able to secure your data 24/7.

Look for protections that include:

Encryption of data at rest and in transit

Secure sensitive data access to maintain user privacy

Single sign-on (SSO) capabilities

Ability to shadow a device through remote access

Use of data profiles for user provisioning

Mobile data collection can make a big difference in your organization. But if you don’t choose the right solution partner, it can also cause a big headache if it’s not protecting your data at all stages, even when it’s offline.

Look for Cloud-Based Applications

Most organizations are moving data for their ERPs to the cloud. Still, over 90% have security concerns about adopting cloud technology.

In reality, moving to the cloud is actually far more secure than an on-premise system. Cloud-based solutions offer preventative and detective security measures.

Plus, implementing mobile data collection can extend a cloud-based environment. Integrating a strong and advanced mobile solution will serve as a broker for your network, working seamlessly with existing cloud-based security measures. Mobile barcoding applications extend ERP through mobile devices, empowering employees to collect high-quality data in real time.

Ensure Security Is Top of Mind in Your Digital Strategy

While security remains a top concern, only 42% of IT leaders are highly confident in their current organizational security. While there is no fool-proof plan when it comes to cybersecurity, there are steps organizations can take to make their security as bulletproof as possible.

From basic security hygiene to a cloud-based environment, organizations must demand the highest level of security protection. This begins with the technology stack you use, including your mobile inventory solution.

Rob Brice is the president and chief technology officer of RFGen.