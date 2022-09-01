Managing the Supply Chain: More Accurate Information Is the Key

Karen Puchalsky
Sep 1, 2022
I Stock 1353482432
iStock

Everywhere you look, the global supply chain is a mess, and shortages of everything from fuel to food and toys are driving prices higher.

While it may be easy to point the finger at the pandemic, it only deserves partial blame. Allied Market Research’s article, “Supply Chain Management Market,” reported that only 6% of companies reported they have full visibility in their supply chain, while 69% of companies do not. Those 6% reported that they believe that information from their tier 1, 2, and 3 suppliers was key to their visibility. 

Customers are demanding more and more information and are penalizing their suppliers that cannot provide it. Customers are evaluating their suppliers and determining which are a “favorite vendor.” If the supplier cannot provide the delivery information in advance, the customer may look for a replacement supplier. They will order less from the non-compliance suppliers or eliminate them completely. 

Assessing your current environment to assist in solving some of the efficiencies exposed by COVID is the first place to start. This step can be inexpensive and provide more product information across the supply chain: Electronic Data Interchange (EDI). Yes, that old technology that everyone is doing but, unfortunately, not leveraging its full potential. Not managing the backlog of your customers’ requests can cause incurring fines and/or fees, loss of favorite vendor status, and loss of revenue. 

Most of your largest customers require not only sending their orders to you electronically, but require the corresponding documents to be sent and received. This means that many, if not all, corresponding order to cash documents should be implemented with all your customers. You need to know what documents your customers require and make sure you plan to implement all of them. 

There are many ways to approach the onboarding process. This includes:

  • Big Bang approach
  • Phased approach
  • Outsource to an EDI provider

No matter what approach you decide to take to onboard your customers and/or suppliers, you must get an all-departmental team together. Too many companies think that because EDI is a technology, the IT department should drive the project. For this reason, many companies fail to implement more documents to gain the full benefit of EDI. While IT plays a major role in the project, every department must be involved. Depending on the document or documents being implemented, different business departments must make the business decisions. For example, if you are implementing purchase order acknowledgement, how is your company handling the acknowledgement? Are you only acknowledging what you have in stock, showing out of stock, back orders, or substituting with another product? IT cannot make these decisions; they can only code for how the exceptions will be handled.

Once you have a project team formed, the next important step is to survey your trading partners. If you are implementing more documents with your customers, you may already have a backlog of requests from them. You will also need to determine what their testing requirements are, what their timeline is to be able to test, and if they used a third party to manage their testing processes. 

If you are implementing new or additional documents with your suppliers, create your specifications for each of the documents you will be implementing. This will save you time during the implementation process. Your suppliers will send you your required fields and will know what fields they will be receiving from you. 

When implementing new documents with customers, the phased approach is usually the best choice. Your customers may have different testing requirements, other projects on their schedule, or other reasons that could delay implementing the new documents. Developing a schedule based on all your customers’ timelines will assist in facilitating a successful project.

If you are implementing documents with your suppliers, either the phased approach or the Big Bang approach can be used. However, both have their pros and cons. The Big Bang approach means that you implement all the new documents with all your suppliers at one time. This approach requires a lot more testing to ensure that everything goes smoothly when the project “goes live.” Complete end-to-end testing with all your suppliers is recommended so there are no surprises when it runs in production for the first time. The Big Bang approach also means that all your suppliers must be on the same timeline as your project. The phased approach allows you to move your suppliers into production over time. This allows you to work through any issues with a smaller number of suppliers rather than dealing with problems with all your suppliers. Plus, it allows your suppliers some flexibility as to when they can be ready. 

You may choose to outsource the project to a third party. A lot of EDI Managed Services providers have trading partner implementation programs. They will manage the process from beginning to end. They will survey your trading partners, create document specifications, set up testing schedules and conduct the testing and validate that the trading partner can send and receive all the documents. This approach takes a lot of the burden from your resources and can help to complete the project faster than if you do everything in-house. 

Implementing an EDI project with your customers and your suppliers will provide you with more visibility into your supply chain to plan and make it easier to do business with you. 

Karen Puchalsky is the founder and president of Innovate E Commerce.

Latest in Technology & Software
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
Ep18tn
Security Breach: Lessons Learned from DarkSide and the Solar Winds Hack
August 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 1 34 37 Pm
Allied Electronics Introduces 4 New Suppliers
August 24, 2022
Drone Express Center Of Innovation 22 07 19 Jp V1 5
Winsupply Postpones Inaugural Drone Flight
August 8, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 1 34 37 Pm
Technology & Software
Allied Electronics Introduces 4 New Suppliers
Drone Express Center Of Innovation 22 07 19 Jp V1 5
Technology & Software
Winsupply Postpones Inaugural Drone Flight
I Stock 1337916489
Technology & Software
3 Ways Distributors Can Increase Share of Wallet with AI
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Technology & Software
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
Mfg Data
Technology & Software
Leveraging Technology to Turn Risks into Advantages
Today's industrial sector demands business agility and innovation, which means taking advantage of systems that turn data into action.
August 31, 2022
Ep18tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Lessons Learned from DarkSide and the Solar Winds Hack
How the industrial sector has unknowingly expanded their attack surface and created more cybersecurity challenges.
August 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 1 34 37 Pm
Technology & Software
Allied Electronics Introduces 4 New Suppliers
The additions expand its line of industrial automation and control cabinet solutions.
August 24, 2022
Hacker In Front Of His Computer 583818378 2142x1404
Technology & Software
Addressing Vulnerabilities at Each Stage of a Cyberattack
Ignoring these soft spots can put your entire network, and all its data, at risk.
August 18, 2022
Drone Express Center Of Innovation 22 07 19 Jp V1 5
Technology & Software
Winsupply Postpones Inaugural Drone Flight
The event was pushed back due to inclement weather.
August 8, 2022
President Joe Biden attends an event to support legislation that would encourage domestic manufacturing and strengthen supply chains for computer chips in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, March 9, 2022, in Washington. A bill to boost semiconductor production in the United States is making its way through the Senate and is a top priority of the Biden administration. It would subsidize computer chip manufacturers through grants and tax breaks when they build or expand chip plants in the U.S.
Technology & Software
Senate Advances Bill to Boost Semiconductor Industry
The bill attracted support from lawmakers in both parties who say the investment is critical to U.S. innovation.
July 27, 2022
Ep17tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: The Growing (and Frightening) Complexity of Ransomware Groups
An inside look at double extortion tactics, initial access brokers, hacker recruitment, and more.
July 25, 2022
Technicians inspect a piece of equipment during a tour of the Micron Technology automotive chip manufacturing plant Feb. 11, 2022, in Manassas, Va. A bill to boost semiconductor productionin the United States is making its way through the Senateis atop priority of the Biden administration. It would add about $79 billion to the deficit over 10 years, mostly as a result of new grants and tax breaks that would subsidize the cost that computer chip manufacturers incur when building or expanding chip plants in the U.S.
Technology & Software
Semiconductor Bill Unites Sanders, the Right — in Opposition
The bill has managed to do nearly the unthinkable.
July 25, 2022
I Stock 1337916489
Technology & Software
3 Ways Distributors Can Increase Share of Wallet with AI
It's a window into the inner workings of your business — but it can be difficult to measure.
July 25, 2022
Cloud I Stock 1254718662
Technology & Software
Second Sourcing Has Moved Beyond 'Who,' 'Where'
How composable cloud solutions are leveling the playing field.
July 20, 2022
Ep16tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Breaking Down the Silos
How learning from attacks like Stuxnet can reinforce cybersecurity diligence on both the OT and IT fronts.
July 18, 2022
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks during an address at Brown University, March 15, 2022, in Providence, R.I. The Biden administration and congressional Democrats are warning of dire ramifications for the economy and for national security if Congress fails to pass a bill by the end of July that is designed to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the United States. Raimondo says computer chip makers are being offered lucrative incentives from other countries such as South Korea, Japan, France, Germany and Singapore to locate plants there.
Technology & Software
Dems Stress National Security as Computer Chips Bill Stalls
They warn of dire ramifications for the economy and for national security if Congress fails to pass the bill.
July 14, 2022
Online Safety And Security
Technology & Software
The Four Security Challenges Manufacturing Has to Overcome
As OT attacks continue to rise, the wait-and-see approach is not an option.
July 13, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 30 At 2 29 51 Pm
Technology & Software
Aliaswire Announces Payment Capabilities for Distributors
Advanced features address the unique requirements of business-to-business relationships and transactions.
June 30, 2022