Border States Adds Supply Chain Resources Web Hub

The page will feature the company’s supply chain and commodity content.

Industrial Distribution staff
Mar 6, 2025
Default 1
Border States

Border States said Thursday that it has launched a “Supply Chain Resources” page on its website — part of the company’s broader efforts to help its customers navigate “a complex economic and supply chain landscape.”

The new page serves as a central hub for its supply chain-related content, including information from its monthly “Supply Chain Update” and “Commodity Update” newsletters.

“This work goes to the heart of our company’s purpose: we believe unstoppable businesses shouldn’t go it alone,” Richelle Bishoff, the company’s procurement vice president, said in a statement. “Being transparent and open with our approach and what we know about the supply chain is a huge part of supporting those unstoppable businesses.”

Latest in Supply Chain
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
March 4, 2025
A truck loaded with produce from Mexico and Canada passes through Pharr, Texas, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Businesses Scramble to Contain Fallout from Trump's New Tariffs
March 5, 2025
I Stock 176877242 (1)
Trump Takes Actions to Increase Lumber Supplies, Curb Wood Imports
March 4, 2025
President Trump gestures as he walks across the South Lawn of the White House, March 2, 2025.
U.S. Tariffs on Canada, Mexico Take Effect; China, Mexico, Canada Retaliate
March 4, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 176877242 (1)
Supply Chain
Trump Takes Actions to Increase Lumber Supplies, Curb Wood Imports
President Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, Feb. 10, 2025.
Supply Chain
Trump Steps Up 2018 Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum
Savannah Dc Signing 1
Supply Chain
Home Depot Buys Georgia Distribution Hub
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Supply Chain
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
March 4, 2025
I Stock 176877242 (1)
Supply Chain
Trump Takes Actions to Increase Lumber Supplies, Curb Wood Imports
The executive order hopes to possibly lower housing and construction costs.
March 4, 2025
President Trump gestures as he walks across the South Lawn of the White House, March 2, 2025.
Economy
U.S. Tariffs on Canada, Mexico Take Effect; China, Mexico, Canada Retaliate
The moves raised fears of higher inflation and the prospect of a trade war.
March 4, 2025
Us China Canada Mexico Anamarija Mrkic
Supply Chain
Tariffs: Balancing the Certainty of Short-Term Pain with Potential Long-Term Gain
Initial global supply chain disruptions appear unavoidable.
March 4, 2025
Washington State Park workers put up a new Canadian flag atop the Peace Arch in Peace Arch Historical State Park, Nov. 8, 2021, Blaine, Wash.
Economy
From Alaska to Maine, Border Communities Worry Tariffs Will Come at a Personal Cost
Residents and industries are closely intertwined along the world’s longest international border.
March 3, 2025
President Donald Trump holds his first Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.
Supply Chain
Trump Plans Tariffs on Mexico, Canada for Tuesday
He also said that the existing 10% tariffs on China would be doubled.
February 27, 2025
I Stock 1902107484
Supply Chain
Opportunities for Procurement and Supply Chain Leaders in 2025
How to thrive in an increasingly complex global economy by aligning with new policy realities.
February 26, 2025
Tariffs
Supply Chain
Plumbing and PVF Supplier Increasing Prices After Latest Tariff Announcement
"Despite our continued efforts to mitigate these costs, we must implement a price increase."
February 18, 2025
President Donald Trump listens to a question from a reporter as Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick watches after Trump signed an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.
Supply Chain
Trump Signs Plan for Reciprocal Tariffs on U.S. Trading Partners
The move would match U.S. tariffs to the tax rates other countries charge on imports.
February 14, 2025
Rolled Aluminum
Supply Chain
Steel Yourselves: The True Impact of Metal Tariffs on U.S. Manufacturing
The quantities currently sourced and breadth of sectors impacted mean disruption is unavoidable.
February 11, 2025
President Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, Feb. 10, 2025.
Supply Chain
Trump Steps Up 2018 Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum
The tariffs carry inflation risks at a moment when voters are already weary of high prices.
February 11, 2025
Savannah Dc Signing 1
Supply Chain
Home Depot Buys Georgia Distribution Hub
The company said the Savannah area has been a cornerstone of its supply chain for three decades.
January 31, 2025
A worker organizes boxes of flowers intended for export to the U.S. at a flower farm in Chia, Colombia, Jan. 27, 2025.
Supply Chain
What Are Tariffs, and How Do They Work?
Importers — or American companies — pay tariffs, not foreign nations.
January 28, 2025
I Stock 503860814
Supply Chain
Terrorism, Drones Top the Concerns of Maritime Security Companies
New technologies have superseded piracy as the top worry.
January 24, 2025
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers questions from reporters as he makes his way to a meeting of the Liberal caucus in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025.
Supply Chain
Trudeau Says Americans Will Pay More Whenever Trump Decides to Impose Tariffs on Canada
The tariffs risk upending the markets for autos, lumber and oil.
January 24, 2025