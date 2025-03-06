Border States Adds Supply Chain Resources Web Hub

Border States said Thursday that it has launched a “Supply Chain Resources” page on its website — part of the company’s broader efforts to help its customers navigate “a complex economic and supply chain landscape.”

The new page serves as a central hub for its supply chain-related content, including information from its monthly “Supply Chain Update” and “Commodity Update” newsletters.

“This work goes to the heart of our company’s purpose: we believe unstoppable businesses shouldn’t go it alone,” Richelle Bishoff, the company’s procurement vice president, said in a statement. “Being transparent and open with our approach and what we know about the supply chain is a huge part of supporting those unstoppable businesses.”