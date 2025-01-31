Home Depot Buys Georgia Distribution Hub

The company said the Savannah area has been a cornerstone of its supply chain for three decades.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jan 31, 2025
Savannah Dc Signing 1
The Home Depot

The Home Depot announced Tuesday that it has purchased a longtime distribution hub in Georgia outright from local economic development officials.

The deal with the Savannah Economic Development Authority adds the 1.4 million-square-foot Savannah Distribution Center and more than 100 acres of adjacent property, the home improvement retailer announced. Home Depot has been a tenant of the facility under a lease agreement with SEDA since 1995, and the company said that Savannah has been a "cornerstone" of its supply chain for three decades — particularly since a project to deepen the Savannah River over the past decade.

The Savannah distribution center typically employs about 250 workers, the company said. It supports hundreds of Home Depot stores and provides relief supplies during hurricanes. Terms of the deal were not disclosed in the announcement.

“This purchase is a testament to the incredible partnerships we’ve built here over the past three decades,” Home Depot Vice President of Distribution Heather Tenney said in a statement. “Savannah’s thriving economic environment and its vital role in our supply chain make this investment a natural progression in our commitment to the community. Our partnership with the Georgia Ports Authority is a critical part of ensuring we can deliver products to our customers quickly and efficiently.”

Latest in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 31, 2025
A worker organizes boxes of flowers intended for export to the U.S. at a flower farm in Chia, Colombia, Jan. 27, 2025.
What Are Tariffs, and How Do They Work?
January 28, 2025
I Stock 503860814
Terrorism, Drones Top the Concerns of Maritime Security Companies
January 24, 2025
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers questions from reporters as he makes his way to a meeting of the Liberal caucus in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025.
Trudeau Says Americans Will Pay More Whenever Trump Decides to Impose Tariffs on Canada
January 24, 2025
Related Stories
A worker organizes boxes of flowers intended for export to the U.S. at a flower farm in Chia, Colombia, Jan. 27, 2025.
Supply Chain
What Are Tariffs, and How Do They Work?
A Houthi escort of the cargo ship Galaxy Leader in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, Nov. 19, 2023.
Supply Chain
Crew of Seized Vessel Released After More than a Year
Aerial view of the Connecticut statehouse and downtown Hartford.
Supply Chain
Connecticut Launches Supply Chain Grant Program
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Supply Chain
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
January 31, 2025
I Stock 503860814
Supply Chain
Terrorism, Drones Top the Concerns of Maritime Security Companies
New technologies have superseded piracy as the top worry.
January 24, 2025
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers questions from reporters as he makes his way to a meeting of the Liberal caucus in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025.
Supply Chain
Trudeau Says Americans Will Pay More Whenever Trump Decides to Impose Tariffs on Canada
The tariffs risk upending the markets for autos, lumber and oil.
January 24, 2025
A Houthi escort of the cargo ship Galaxy Leader in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, Nov. 19, 2023.
Supply Chain
Crew of Seized Vessel Released After More than a Year
Yemen's Houthi rebels seized the Galaxy Leader in late 2023.
January 23, 2025
Aerial view of the Connecticut statehouse and downtown Hartford.
Supply Chain
Connecticut Launches Supply Chain Grant Program
In addition to helping Connecticut companies, officials hope to attract operations from other states.
January 21, 2025
I Stock 144349271
Supply Chain
Mexico, EU Revamp Trade Agreement
The deal, first established 25 years ago, also calls for cooperation on "key geopolitical issues."
January 21, 2025
A cargo ship in the Agua Clara Locks of the Panama Canal, Colon, Panama, Sept. 2, 2024.
Supply Chain
Panama, Familiar with U.S. Intervention, Bristles at Trump's Comments on Canal
Canal administrators say all nations are treated equally under a neutrality treaty.
January 21, 2025
President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House, Oct. 11, 2017.
Supply Chain
Canada's Trudeau Urges U.S. Consumers to Consider the Harm of Trump's Tariff Threats
"No American wants to pay 25% more for electricity or oil and gas."
January 13, 2025
Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc leaves a meeting of the Liberal Caucus in West Block on Parliament Hill, Ottawa, Jan. 8, 2025.
Supply Chain
Orange Juice, Steel to Be on Canada's List for Retaliation if Trump Imposes Tariffs
Canada is the top export destination for 36 U.S. states.
January 10, 2025
I Stock 639909236
Supply Chain
Longshoremen Reach Agreement with Ports, Shippers, Averting Potential Strike
The sides said the deal protects union jobs while enabling ports to implement new technology.
January 9, 2025
The Barbours Cut Container Terminal in Houston during the first day of a dockworkers strike, Oct. 1, 2024.
Supply Chain
Dockworkers Threaten to Strike Against Automation
Contract talks are set to resume after a stoppage was suspended last fall.
January 7, 2025
Supply Chain
Supply Chain
Q&A: How AI Will Shape Supply Chains in 2025 and Beyond
Unleashing a hyper-predictive and efficient logistics organization.
December 12, 2024
Container Ship At Port And Cargo Plane 000071988275 Large
Supply Chain
Trying to Predict Trump’s Unpredictable Trade Policies
Industry stakeholders break down the numerous variables.
December 20, 2024
I Stock 639909236
Supply Chain
Trump Says Ports Shouldn't Install More Automated Systems
Technology is a sticking point in contract talks between dockworkers and Eastern and Gulf Coast ports.
December 13, 2024
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a fireside chat with the Halifax Chamber of Commerce, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Dec. 9, 2024.
Supply Chain
Americans Realizing Tariffs on Canada Would Make Life More Expensive, Trudeau Says
He noted that Canada is a major source of the U.S.'s oil and gas, steel and aluminum, and agricultural products.
December 11, 2024