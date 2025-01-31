Home Depot Buys Georgia Distribution Hub

The Home Depot announced Tuesday that it has purchased a longtime distribution hub in Georgia outright from local economic development officials.

The deal with the Savannah Economic Development Authority adds the 1.4 million-square-foot Savannah Distribution Center and more than 100 acres of adjacent property, the home improvement retailer announced. Home Depot has been a tenant of the facility under a lease agreement with SEDA since 1995, and the company said that Savannah has been a "cornerstone" of its supply chain for three decades — particularly since a project to deepen the Savannah River over the past decade.

The Savannah distribution center typically employs about 250 workers, the company said. It supports hundreds of Home Depot stores and provides relief supplies during hurricanes. Terms of the deal were not disclosed in the announcement.

“This purchase is a testament to the incredible partnerships we’ve built here over the past three decades,” Home Depot Vice President of Distribution Heather Tenney said in a statement. “Savannah’s thriving economic environment and its vital role in our supply chain make this investment a natural progression in our commitment to the community. Our partnership with the Georgia Ports Authority is a critical part of ensuring we can deliver products to our customers quickly and efficiently.”