U.S. Dockworkers Threaten to Strike Against Automation

Contract talks are set to resume after a stoppage was suspended last fall.

Paul Wiseman
Jan 7, 2025
The Barbours Cut Container Terminal in Houston during the first day of a dockworkers strike, Oct. 1, 2024.
The Barbours Cut Container Terminal in Houston during the first day of a dockworkers strike, Oct. 1, 2024.
AP Photo/Annie Mulligan, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vowing to stop machines from taking their jobs, 45,000 U.S. longshoremen are threatening to go on a strike that would shut down ports on the East and Gulf coasts and could damage the American economy just as President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House.

If the standoff sounds familiar, it's because the same dockworkers — members of the International Longshoremen's Association — staged a three-day walkout last fall. In October, they suspended the strike until Jan. 15 after reaching a tentative agreement with ports and shipping companies for a 62% pay raise over six years. But union members must approve a final contract before receiving the higher wages.

That's where things get complicated.

Negotiations resume Tuesday between the ILA and the U.S. Maritime Alliance, which represents ports and shippers. The sticking point is a familiar one at America's ports: machines replacing human labor, specifically semi-automated cranes operated by software or employees working remotely to guide containers onto trucks or trains. Conventional cranes have a human at the controls.

The union and its president, Harold Daggett, are dead set against allowing additional automation at East and Gulf coast ports. They argue that the machines aren't any more efficient than human labor.

"This isn't about meeting operational needs,'' Daggett's son Dennis Daggett, the union's executive vice president, wrote last month. "It's about replacing workers under the guise of progress while maximizing corporate profits at the expense of good-paying, family-sustaining U.S. jobs.''

Port operators and shipping companies argue that U.S. ports are falling behind more automated ports such as those in Rotterdam, Dubai and Singapore.

Facing the Jan. 15 strike deadline, the two sides will have barely a week to reach an agreement. "They're not giving themselves a whole lot of time,'' said Jonathan Gold, a vice president at the National Retail Federation who handles issues involving supply chains and trade.

Trump has already weighed in for the union. After meeting Harold Daggett at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, the president-elect posted on social media that additional automation of ports would hurt workers: "The amount of money saved is nowhere near the distress, hurt and harm it causes for American workers, in this case, our Longshoremen.'' Trump also asserted that he knows "just about everything there is to know about'' automation.

The stakes are high for the U.S. economy. Ports on the East and Gulf coasts handle more than half the nation's traffic in shipping containers, the steel boxes at the center of world trade, which carry everything from smartphones to fresh fruit to automobiles.

"A strike that lasts less than a week won't have a material impact on the broader economy,'' said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. "Inventories are generally ample, which will forestall shortages ... However, a strike that lasts much longer than a week will cause increasing disruptions and shortages that will result in mounting economic costs, rising from an estimated $500 million a day to over $2 billion a day if the strike lasts more than a month.''

The retail federation's Gold says it take three to five days for supply chains to recover from a one-day disruption. "If you go anywhere longer than five days, then you're into serious difficulties,'' he said. "Then you're into weeks of serious recovery.'' An 11-day shutdown at West Coast ports in 2002, he said, "took close to six months to recover from.''

"A longer strike could hurt retail profitability as there would be delay in future deliveries, with seasonal and fashion goods arriving past their peak selling period, resulting in lower sales and an increase in markdowns to clear these goods,'' said Christina Boni of Moody's Ratings, a credit agency. The short strike last fall didn't last long enough to do much damage to the economy and ended before it could disrupt shipments for the holiday season.

Companies are taking steps to pre-empt potential damage from a strike. Some are rerouting shipments to the West Coast or to Canada. The Danish shipping giant Maersk last week urged its customers to pick up loaded containers from ports before Jan. 15, noting that "this proactive measure will help mitigate any potential disruptions at the terminals.''

Some shippers are hitting their customers with strike-related fees. The German transportation company Hapag-Lloyd, for instance, has announced a "work disruption surcharge,'' effective Jan. 20, of $850 on 20-foot containers and $1,700 on 40-foot containers.

Under their existing contract with the Maritime Alliance, the top-paid dockworkers earn $39 an hour, or $81,000 a year. The top hourly wage would rise to more than $60 an hour under the deal tentatively struck in October.

A 2019-2020 report by the Waterfront Commission, which oversees New York Harbor, found that a third of the longshoremen based there made $200,000 or more annually including overtime pay. That did not include workers' share of royalties on the cargo that moves through the ports, payments that can come to thousands of dollars a year.

There's little consensus on whether automation improves efficiency at ports – or hurts dockworkers.

In 2023, researchers at the Center for Innovation in Transport in Barcelona, Spain, concluded that "there is no clear evidence confirming that automated terminals outperform conventional ones'' — though they conceded that technological advances could change things in the future.

Latest in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 7, 2025
Supply Chain
Q&A: How AI Will Shape Supply Chains in 2025 and Beyond
December 12, 2024
Container Ship At Port And Cargo Plane 000071988275 Large
Trying to Predict Trump’s Unpredictable Trade Policies
December 20, 2024
I Stock 639909236
Trump Says Ports Shouldn't Install More Automated Systems
December 13, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 639909236
Supply Chain
Trump Says Ports Shouldn't Install More Automated Systems
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a fireside chat with the Halifax Chamber of Commerce, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Dec. 9, 2024.
Supply Chain
Americans Realizing Tariffs on Canada Would Make Life More Expensive, Trudeau Says
President-elect Donald Trump at a meeting of the House GOP conference, Washington, Nov. 13, 2024.
Supply Chain
Trump Threatens to Impose Sweeping Tariffs on Mexico, Canada, China
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 7, 2025
Container Ship At Port And Cargo Plane 000071988275 Large
Supply Chain
Trying to Predict Trump’s Unpredictable Trade Policies
Industry stakeholders break down the numerous variables.
December 20, 2024
I Stock 639909236
Supply Chain
Trump Says Ports Shouldn't Install More Automated Systems
Technology is a sticking point in contract talks between dockworkers and Eastern and Gulf Coast ports.
December 13, 2024
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a fireside chat with the Halifax Chamber of Commerce, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Dec. 9, 2024.
Supply Chain
Americans Realizing Tariffs on Canada Would Make Life More Expensive, Trudeau Says
He noted that Canada is a major source of the U.S.'s oil and gas, steel and aluminum, and agricultural products.
December 11, 2024
President-elect Donald Trump sits in Notre Dame Cathedral as France's iconic cathedral is formally reopening its doors for the first time since a devastating fire nearly destroyed the 861-year-old landmark in 2019, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 in Paris.
Supply Chain
Trump Says He Can't Guarantee Tariffs Won't Raise U.S. Prices
He has threatened to impose tariffs on goods imported from Mexico, Canada and China.
December 9, 2024
A man works at a manufacturer of Integrated Chip encapsulation in Nantong in eastern China's Jiangsu province on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Supply Chain
China's Ban on Key High-Tech Materials Could Have Broad Impact on Industries, Economy
China has banned, in principle, exports to the U.S. of gallium, germanium and antimony.
December 6, 2024
'Welcome to Nippon Steel' sign in front of Blast Furnace No. 1 at Nippon Steel's Kashima Plant in Kashima, Japan on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.
Supply Chain
Japan's Nippon Steel Sets Sights on Growing Overseas Market in Bid to Acquire U.S. Steel
Nippon Steel Corp. has its eyes on India, Southeast Asia and the U.S.
December 6, 2024
A man works at a manufacturer of Integrated Chip encapsulation in Nantong in eastern China's Jiangsu province on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Supply Chain
China Bans Exports of High-Tech Materials to U.S.
The restrictions come as the U.S. threatens to sharply raise tariffs on imports from China.
December 3, 2024
President-elect Donald Trump at a meeting of the House GOP conference, Washington, Nov. 13, 2024.
Supply Chain
Trump Threatens to Impose Sweeping Tariffs on Mexico, Canada, China
If implemented, they could dramatically raise prices on everything from gas to cars to agricultural products.
November 26, 2024
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum gives a media briefing from the National Palace in Mexico City, Oct. 2, 2024.
Supply Chain
Afraid of Losing U.S.-Canada Trade Pact, Mexico Alters its Laws
The country has taken a bashing for serving as a conduit for Chinese parts and products.
November 25, 2024
A worker boards a locomotive at a BNSF rail yard, Sept. 14, 2022, Kansas City, Kan.
Supply Chain
Flurry of Contract Deals Come as Railroads, Unions See Election Looming Over Talks
Major railroads and their unions are working to avoid standoffs.
November 14, 2024
83 Thumb
Supply Chain
Stanley Black and Decker Expects $200M Hit from Tariff Hikes
The tool maker is "preparing to discuss potential price increases."
November 14, 2024
To maximize revenue and reduce costs, industrial gas distributors should consider outsourcing cylinder acquisition and recertification to third-party suppliers.
Supply Chain
Industrial Gas Distribution: Outsourcing Cylinder Acquisition and Recertification
Increase profitability by streamlining the acquisition, recertification and repair of gas cylinders.
November 13, 2024
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, left, and President Donald Trump hold a joint news conference at the White House in Washington, July 8, 2020.
Supply Chain
Round 2 in Trump-vs-Mexico Matchup Looks Ominous for Mexico
U.S. and foreign automakers have set up dozens of plants in Mexico.
November 11, 2024
President Joe Biden speaks at the Dundalk Marine Terminal in Baltimore, Oct. 29, 2024.
Supply Chain
Biden Announces $3B to Reduce Carbon Emissions at Ports
The funding aims to improve and electrify infrastructure at 55 sites nationwide.
October 30, 2024