Johnson Electric, Aegis Sortation Announce Distribution Partnership

Aegis will distribute TrueDrive and VersaSort products in North America.

Johnson Electric Group
Oct 16, 2024
I Stock 1448517100
iStock.com/Baloncici

VANDALIA, Ohio — Johnson Electric, a global leader in electric motors, actuators, motion subsystems and related electro-mechanical components, on Wednesday announced an exclusive distribution agreement in partnership with Aegis Sortation.

Under the agreement, Aegis will become the technology distributor for Johnson Electric TrueDrive and VersaSort products in North America.

The decision to formulate the strategic partnership builds upon Aegis’ brand recognition in the material handing industry and Johnson Electric’s 65 years of expertise in motion system solutions.

“As e-commerce sales continue to grow in the United States, we’re thrilled to embark on this partnership with Aegis Sortation, which is trusted for its proven solutions in the material handling industry,” said Stephen Pennington, vice president, IPG Americas, for Johnson Electric. “Their leadership in the freight and parcel and warehouse and distribution industries is second to none. We’ve worked together for over a decade and are happy to build upon our combined expertise to bring even more value to our collective customers with this agreement.”

Aegis Sortation will be exclusively distributing two Johnson Electric products: TrueDrive, an innovative motorized drive roller conveyor system, as well as VersaSort, a compact steerable wheel table that allows divert functions to operate up to twice as fast in small- to larger-sized sortation systems.

Although not part of the distribution agreement, Aegis will also leverage Solligence, a fast rotary actuator designed for divert motion in sliding shoe sorters. The rotary’s artificial intelligence monitors motion profiles and adjusts for wear, maintaining consistent speed and preventing performance degradation over time.

“We’re committed to delivering transformative innovation with solutions that address the growing challenges in the material handling industry, especially around labor shortages and operational efficiency,” said Tony Young, CEO of Aegis Sortation. “By leveraging Johnson Electric’s cutting-edge solutions, we’re creating sortation modules that solve our customers’ variable package mix challenges, like irregular parcels, which are typically processed manually. This new technology also allows our customers to double their throughput while simultaneously reducing costs through improved asset utilization.”

