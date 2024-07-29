Bumax Names Star Stainless Screw Company as Master Distributor

Star Stainless will supply Bumax products to fastener distributors and industrial suppliers nationwide.

Bumax AB
Jul 29, 2024
Bumax campus, Åshammar, Sweden.
Bumax

ÅSHAMMAR, Sweden — Premium fastener manufacturer Bumax AB on Monday announced the recent appointment of Star Stainless Screw Company as its new master distribution partner in the U.S.

The announcement marks a step forward in the Bumax route to market in the U.S., and is part of the company’s ongoing development strategy for the North America region. 

Established in 1950, Star Stainless Screw Co. has built an unrivaled reputation throughout the U.S. as an importer and distributor of fastener products in a range of stainless steel and other exotic alloy materials. With a network of distribution centers in strategic locations, Star Stainless is well-placed to serve its extensive customer base of fastener and industrial component suppliers across the country.

“We at Star Stainless Screw Company are so excited to be partnering with Bumax. We feel the quality of product from Bumax, partnered with the reputation Star has for offering the highest of quality of product and service will be a perfect fit,” said Tim Roberto, president of Star Stainless Screw Co. "We look forward to our partnership and thank Bumax for their trust in Star’s excellence in distribution."

Star Stainless will be responsible for stocking and supplying the extensive Bumax range of high-strength stainless steel products to fastener distributors and industrial product suppliers throughout the U.S. This partnership will significantly improve the availability, accessibility and speed of supply of Bumax products to customers in the U.S.

“After a long road, I am happy to see our agreement finalized," said Jacob Bergström, Bumax segment manager, distribution. "A key challenge in the US has always been the geographic size and diversity of the market. Bringing together the expertise of both companies, we can now begin the important work of raising awareness of the advantages of BUMAX high-strength stainless steel fasteners in the US market and making our products more readily available throughout the region,”

Bumax will be exhibiting at this year’s International Fastener Expo in Las Vegas from Sept. 9-11 to raise awareness of the new partnership with Star Stainless Screw Company. Star Stainless now welcomes enquiries on the Bumax product range. 

