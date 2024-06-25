Grainger, MSC, Global Industrial, Lawson Join Nonprofit E-Commerce Platform

Opus serves thousands of nonprofits and government agencies.

Andy Szal
Jun 25, 2024
Several leading distributors have signed onto an e-commerce platform for nonprofit organizations and public sector agencies, officials announced Thursday.

Omnia Partners, which calls itself the nation’s largest public and private group purchasing organization, disclosed the addition of eight suppliers to its Opus e-commerce initiative, including distributors Grainger, MSC Industrial Supply, Global Industrial Company, and Distribution Solutions Group subsidiary Lawson.

Opus, which is available for free to all nonprofits and public sector entities in the U.S., aims to provide those agencies with access to nearly 300 suppliers with “industry-leading” pricing and contract terms for office supplies, industrial equipment and more.

Omnia officials said the company currently serves thousands of organizations, and that the newly added suppliers would expand its product portfolio by more than 4 million SKUs.

"Nearly 5,000 government agencies and nonprofits are using Opus to modernize their procurement process and more easily access the benefits of cooperative contracts," Todd Abner, the founder and CEO of Omnia Partners, said in a statement. "The user-friendly experience and functionality of our platform is solving the staffing constraints and high demands being placed on buying organizations.”

The other companies added to the platform last week included ODP Business Solutions — formerly Office Depot Business Solutions — as well as first-responder supplier Safeware, office supply retailer Quill, and medical education supply company Pocket Nurse.

