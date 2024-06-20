Amazon Shifting to Recycled Paper Filling for Packages in North America

So long, plastic air pillows.

Michelle Chapman
Jun 20, 2024
I Stock 1449457045
iStock.com/Daria Nipot

Amazon is shifting from the plastic air pillows used for packaging in North America to recycled paper because it's more environmentally sound, and it says paper just works better.

The company said Thursday that it's already replaced 95% of the plastic air pillows with paper filler in North America and is working toward complete removal by year's end.

"We want to ensure that customers receive their items undamaged, while using as little packaging as possible to avoid waste, and prioritizing recyclable materials," Amazon said.

It is the company's largest plastic packaging reduction effort in North America to date and will remove almost 15 billion plastic air pillows from use annually.

Almost all customer deliveries for Prime Day this year, which happens next month, will contain plastic no air pillows, according to Amazon.

The e-commerce giant has faced years of criticism about its use of plastic from environmental groups, including a nonprofit called Oceana, which has been releasing its own reports on Amazon's use of plastic packaging.

Matt Littlejohn, senior vice president of strategic initiatives at Oceana, said that Amazon's efforts to reduce plastic packaging is welcome news, but that there's still more that the company can do.

"While this is a significant step forward for the company, Amazon needs to build on this momentum and fulfill its multiyear commitment to transition its North America fulfillment centers away from plastic," Littlejohn said in a prepared statement. "Then, the company should expand these efforts and also push innovations like reusable packaging to move away from single-use packaging everywhere it sells and ships."

Amazon began transition away from plastic air pillows in October at an automated fulfillment center in Ohio. The company said that it was able to test and learn at the center there, which helped it move quickly on transitioning to recycled paper filling.

The transition process included changing out machinery and training employees on new systems and machines.

Amazon discovered through testing that the paper filler, which is made from 100% recyclable content and is curbside recyclable, offers the same, if not better protection during shipping compared with plastic air pillows, the company said.

Christian Garcia, who works at Amazon's fulfillment center in Bakersfield, California, said in a release that the paper filler is easier to work with and that the machinery gives staff more space so that it's easier to pack orders.

Ongoing efforts to reduce waste include a campaign to ship items without any additional packaging, the company said. In 2022, 11% of all of Amazon's packages shipped worldwide were without added delivery packaging.

Other efforts include piloting new technology with artificial intelligence and robotics company Glacier to use AI-powered robots to automate the sorting of recyclables and collect real-time data on recycling streams for companies. It's also partnering with the U.S. Department of Energy on new materials and recycling programs.

Latest in Supply Chain
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
June 14, 2024
ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery, Baton Rouge, La., Feb. 2022.
MRC Named ExxonMobil's North American Pipe, Valves and Fittings Provider
June 14, 2024
I Stock 1586990960
Key Supply Chain Management Strategies for OEMs — and the Questions to Ask
June 10, 2024
Businessman Stock Room Tablet 000063269441 Large
The Growing Vulnerability of Your Supply Chain
May 31, 2024
Related Stories
ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery, Baton Rouge, La., Feb. 2022.
Supply Chain
MRC Named ExxonMobil's North American Pipe, Valves and Fittings Provider
Screenshot 2024 06 14 At 11 07 49 Am
Supply Chain
Blue Ridge Partners with American Supply Association
I Stock 1586990960
Supply Chain
Key Supply Chain Management Strategies for OEMs — and the Questions to Ask
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Supply Chain
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Discover a highly flexible and fully functional Distribution Cloud ERP system designed to adapt to your workflow.
June 14, 2024
I Stock 1586990960
Supply Chain
Key Supply Chain Management Strategies for OEMs — and the Questions to Ask
Optimas Solutions' supply chain executives discuss how to mitigate risk.
June 10, 2024
Businessman Stock Room Tablet 000063269441 Large
Supply Chain
The Growing Vulnerability of Your Supply Chain
Hackers don't just know you — they also know everyone working with you.
May 31, 2024
Mohammad Aisha carries bags to the abandoned cargo ship MV Aman in Egyptian waters, March 2021.
Supply Chain
Supply Chain Problems Lead to Spike in Abandoned Vessels
More than 2,000 seafarers on some 150 ships were abandoned last year.
May 30, 2024
Visitors check out a BYD ATTO 3 at the Munich auto show in 2023.
Supply Chain
History Says Tariffs Rarely Work
But Biden's 100% tariffs on Chinese EVs could defy the trend.
May 17, 2024
A worker assembles an SUV at a Li Auto plant, Changzhou, China, March 27, 2024.
Supply Chain
Biden Hiking Tariffs on Chinese EVs, Solar Cells, Steel, Aluminum, Medical Equipment
It's uncertain what the long-term impact on prices could be.
May 14, 2024
A machine splits a piece recovered from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge at Tradepoint Atlantic on April 12, 2024, in Sparrows Point, Maryland.
Supply Chain
Baltimore Port to Open Deeper Channel
It's a significant step toward reopening the shipping hub.
April 23, 2024
U.S. and China flags at a meeting between U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, Guangdong Zhudao Guest House, Guangzhou, China, April 6, 2024.
Supply Chain
The Top Worry for American Companies Operating in China
Those companies saw profits improve last year, though slightly less than half expect to be profitable in 2024.
April 23, 2024
President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Scranton, Pa.
Supply Chain
Biden Seeks Higher Tariffs on Chinese Steel
He wants to triple tariffs on steel from China to protect American producers from a flood of cheap imports.
April 17, 2024
Satellite image showing the bow of the container ship Dali underneath sections of the fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge, Baltimore, April 8, 2024.
Supply Chain
Third Channel to Open at Baltimore Port as Recovery Continues
Officials hope to have the entire channel reopened by the end of next month.
April 10, 2024
3M headquarters, Maplewood, Minn.
Supply Chain
3M Launches App to Combat Counterfeit Personal Protective Equipment
It can identify a bar code and determine if a product package is genuine.
April 4, 2024
Logistics Management
Supply Chain
Business Interruption Risks Continue in 2024
Manufacturers are confident that the worst disruptors of recent times are behind them, but new challenges have emerged.
March 29, 2024
Parts of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after a container ship collided with one of the bridge’s supports, Baltimore, March 26, 2024.
Supply Chain
Cargo Ship Rams Baltimore Bridge, Bringing it Down
As rescuers search for people in the water, a logistics nightmare looms on the East Coast.
March 26, 2024
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear responds to a question during an interview, Dec. 19, 2023, in Frankfort, Ky.
Supply Chain
Aluminum Company Wants to Put a New Smelter in Kentucky Area Hit Hard By Job Losses
Gov. Andy Beshear says it will bring 1,000 permanent jobs to an Appalachian region hard hit by the loss of coal and steel production.
March 25, 2024
Endries 6542aa9058208
Supply Chain
Endries, PennEngineering Announce Partnership
The pact adds the PEM, Atlas, SI and Sherex brands to Endries' network.
March 21, 2024