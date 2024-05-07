Schneider Electric to Deploy Manhattan Associates' Warehouse, Transportation Solutions

Manhattan Active Supply Chain will be implemented in over 20 distribution centers.

Manhattan Associates Inc.
May 7, 2024
Schneider Electric office in Houston, March 2020.
iStock.com/Brett_Hondow

LONDON — Manhattan Associates Inc. announced Tuesday that leading global energy management and industrial automation organization Schneider Electric has chosen Manhattan Active Warehouse Management and Manhattan Active Transportation Management to supercharge its global distribution and transportation network as part of an ongoing, business-wide transformation strategy.

Manhattan Active Supply Chain — the combination of Manhattan Active WM and Manhattan Active TM — will be implemented in over 20 distribution centers, and Schneider Electric plans to deploy Manhattan Active TM across a further 200-plus operational sites. Unifying both warehouse and transportation through Manhattan Active Supply Chain will bring maximum inventory performance, operational efficiency and workforce agility to the company.

"After 12 successful years with a Manhattan WMS, we decided to update to Manhattan Active Warehouse Management and extend it with Manhattan Active Transportation Management," said Stuart Michael Whiting, senior vice president, GSC logistics and planning at Schneider Electric. "Adopting these two cloud-native solutions represents a significant step forward for our supply chain execution, as well as another exciting stride forward for the ongoing business-wide transformation journey.”

Henri Seroux, senior vice president, EMEA at Manhattan Associates, added, “Over the last decade, Manhattan had proven itself a valuable and capable WMS partner to Schneider Electric. Upgrading to Manhattan’s unified supply chain solution will give Schneider centralized control over its distribution, transportation, labour and automation, in the process, delivering significant efficiency, productivity, and agility gains.”

“Manhattan’s unified supply chain solution will help us optimize inbound and outbound planning and execution and give us unprecedented levels of visibility and control across our entire global network of distribution centers and transport operations,” Whiting said.

