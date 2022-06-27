Boeing Names Suppliers of the Year

Nine companies were recognized.

Jun 27th, 2022
Boeing Co.
Boeing logo on a building at the Southern California Logistics Airport, Victorville, Calif., March 2017.
Boeing logo on a building at the Southern California Logistics Airport, Victorville, Calif., March 2017.
iStock

LOS ANGELES — Boeing announced its top-performing suppliers at the company’s 2022 Supplier of the Year event in Los Angeles, recognizing nine companies for proactively managing supply chain quality, readiness and health and delivering on Boeing’s commitment to advance global sustainability.

Award categories are: Supplier Diversity, Outstanding Performance, Alliance, Pathfinder, Supply Chain Visibility, Collaboration, Sustainability, Risk Management and Support & Services. For the first time, a Sustainability Supplier of the Year was awarded to demonstrate the importance of collaboration to drive sustainability across the supply chain.                                                                                                     

“Each Boeing Supplier of the Year delivered impressive performance as our entire industry collaborated to drive stability through a challenging environment,” said William Ampofo, vice president of Parts & Distribution Services and Supply Chain for Boeing Global Services and Chair of Boeing’s Supply Chain Operations Council. “They did an outstanding job maintaining our high standards – a focus on operational excellence, quality and reliability – that allow Boeing to continue to earn the trust of our stakeholders, customers and the flying public.”

The 2022 winners are:

  • Supplier Diversity: Delaware Resource Group of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City
  • Outstanding Performance: GeoControl Systems, Inc., Houston, Texas
  • Alliance Award: Tata Advanced Systems, Hyderabad, India
  • Pathfinder: Evergreen Aviation Technologies Corp., Taoyuan City, Taiwan
  • Supply Chain Visibility Award: Cytec Engineered Materials (SOLVAY Group), Alpharetta, Ga.
  • Collaboration: voestalpine Böhler Aerospace GmbH & Co., Kapfenberg, Austria
  • Sustainability: Edison Energy, LLC, Irvine, Calif.
  • Risk Management: RBC Bearings, Oxford, Conn.
  • Support & Services: GXO Logistics, Greenwich, Conn. 

Boeing works with nearly 11,000 active suppliers worldwide and spends approximately $37 billion in supplier payments very year.

More in Supply Chain
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jun 13th, 2022
Prices per gallon are displayed over labels of various grades of gasoline at a Shell station Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Littleton, Colo.
Several Factors Are Converging to Push Gas Prices Higher
Everyone seems to have a favorite villain for the high cost of filling up.
Jun 13th, 2022
Air Cargo
How Air Cargo Traffic Will Shape the Next Three Months
Consumer demand is still strong and with ocean and land freight overwhelmed, the demand on air freight is likely to continue into 2023 – or beyond.
Jun 7th, 2022
Kny
Turning Shopping Malls into Micro-Distribution Hubs
The company grew 9,000% in the past year.
Jun 7th, 2022
The logo for Harley-Davidson appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 3, 2020. Harley-Davidson shares fell more than 7% Thursday, May 19, 2022 after the motorcycle maker said it was suspending vehicle assembly and most shipments for two weeks due to a regulatory compliance issue with one of its suppliers.
Harley-Davidson Suspends Production
Supply chain problems hit the hog maker.
May 19th, 2022
Automated Warehouse
3 Investments to Improve Warehouse Safety
These strategies can create a more repeatable and predictive environment that will ultimately save money and time.
May 11th, 2022
I Stock 918663062
DOL, DOT Roundtable Promotes Safety in Trucking Industry
The event sought to raise awareness of sexual assault and harassment in the trucking sector.
May 3rd, 2022
Construction workers build new homes in Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Low mortgage rates have helped juice the housing market over the past decade, easing the way for borrowers to finance ever-higher home prices. A run-up in rates in recent weeks is threatening to undo that dynamic, setting the stage for a slowdown in home sales this year as the increased borrowing costs reduce would-be buyers’ purchasing power.
CAT Sales Up in Q1 on Continued Equipment Demand
Higher prices also fueled revenue numbers.
Apr 28th, 2022
Home Depot I Stock 498565895 62542e7a9f3d8
Man Charged with Setting Fire at California Home Depot
The accused was reportedly trying to create a distraction while making off with a cart full of tools.
Apr 19th, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, April 14, 2022.
Biden to Require U.S.-Made Steel, Iron for Infrastructure
Whether it's for a bridge, a highway, a water pipe or broadband internet.
Apr 18th, 2022
Car Production Line 000058224846 Full
Are Supply Chains Too Lean?
It appears we have failed to learn from past mistakes.
Apr 15th, 2022
Dirk With Hovis Leadership Rv
Dirk Beveridge and We Supply America Launch Season 2 Tour Across America
The We Supply America RV is hitting the road again.
Apr 14th, 2022